HTC's long-awaited next-generation Vive VR headsets have just been announced, meeting expectations in some ways, and falling short in others. HTC has been teasing the announcements for what feels like months now, giving users hope that it was ready to take on Facebook head-on with an Oculus Quest 2 killer. Turns out, HTC isn't ready to tackle the consumer standalone VR segment just yet, but the company says that its latest enterprise-only standalone headset the HTC Vive Focus 3, is building the foundations for this exact plan. Meanwhile, the HTC Vive Pro 2 could very well edge out the Valve Index for best PC VR headset. The Vive Focus 3 is laser-focused on the enterprise market, delivering dual 90Hz RGB stripe 2.5k LCD displays (that's 5k resolution total) and a super-wide 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). HTC specifically outlines that it's delivering fine-tuned IPD adjustment — a clear dig at the Oculus Quest 2's IPD adjustment of 3 preset positions — but stops short of giving the full IPD range offered. A new strap design features balanced weight distribution, is easily adjustable via a single wheel on the back, and even tucks away a quick-swap battery inside the back padding. All the padding can be easily removed and cleaned, as well, making it ideal for an enterprise environment.