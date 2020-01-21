The BETT show is underway in London — an education-focused technology conference — and while CES 2020 may have showed us a new generation of luxury Chromebooks, BETT is where more practically-minded Chrome fans can come for shiny new laptops that actually justify their price tags. HP is here to unveil a whole slew of laptops for educators, including not one but four new Chromebooks, and they have this girl quite excited for the future. Best of all, we don't have to wait for summer to roll around in order to buy them.

First up, we have two new versions of the HP Chromebook 11: the Intel Celeron-powered HP Chromebook 11 G8 and the AMD A4/A6-powered HP Chromebook 11A G8. Apart from the processor, both models are almost identical: there are touchscreen and non-touch models and there are 8GB memory options for both. The 11A has lower storage options — stay away from that 16GB option, please — and the USB-A ports are 2.0 instead of 3.1, but otherwise just about everything matches. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before HP is claiming the HP Chromebook 11 and 11A G8 are the " world's thinnest 11" rugged Chromebooks for education" at 18.8mm thick, but they still fit a 47.36 Wh battery inside, a battery that HP also claims can be 90% recharged in 90 minutes with the 45W USB-C charger it comes with. I'm more excited to see these Chromebooks offered with 8GB of storage and in a snazzy new "Sage Green" that is giving this UNT alum some school spirit.

Category HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE Processor Intel Celeron N4120

Intel Celeron N4100

Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4000 AMD A6-9220C APU

AMD A4-9120C APU Memory 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM

8GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM

8GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM Internal storage 16GB

32GB

64GB 16GB

32GB Expandable storage microSD card slot microSD card slot Display 11.6" (1366 x 768) non-touch

11.6" (1366 x 768) touch screen Connectivity 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1

Audio combo jack 2x USB 3.1 Type-C

2x USB 2.0

Audio combo jack Battery 47.36 Wh Li-ion polymer

45W USB-C AC adapter 47.36 Wh Li-ion polymer

45W USB-C AC adapter Durability Anti-pick spill-resistant keyboard

Larger rubber bumpers

Reinforced ports and corners Anti-pick spill-resistant keyboard

Larger rubber bumpers

Reinforced ports and corners Dimensions 11.61 x 8.08 x 0.74 in

295 x 205.3 x 18.8 mm 11.61 x 8.08 x 0.74 in; 295 x 205.3 x 18.8 mm Weight 2.91 lb (1.32 kg) 3.02 lb (1.37 kg) Colors Sage Green

Chalkboard Gray Sage Green

Chalkboard Gray Starting price $259 TBA Availability Today February

Source: HP

Moving from the clamshell to my favorite 2-in-1 form factor, we have the HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE. This shares a lot in common with the 11 G8 — the processors, the size, the memory and port options — but the touchscreen is standard and there's a option with a Digitizer for using with a WACOM stylus. That Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen is also scratch-resistant and while the whole exterior has been given a more durable, grippable shell. This is the model I most want to play with, especially in that luscious Dusk Blue color with 8GB/64GB. We've gotten some pretty pink Chromebooks in the last year, but blue and green have been hard colors to find, and I'm happy to see HP giving us those options for its most durable machines. All of the Chromebooks HP is showing off at BETT this year have gone through even more extensive testing that should allow them to survive taller drops, harder yanks, and fidgeting children that apparently like to pluck the keys out of their laptops.

Category HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE Processor Intel Celeron N4120

Intel Celeron N4100

Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4000 | AMD A6-9220C APU

AMD A4-9120C APU Memory 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM

8GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM Internal storage 32GB

64GB Expandable storage microSD card slot Display 11.6" (1366 x 768) IPS touch screen with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

11.6" (1366 x 768) IPS touch screen with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and Digitizer Connectivity 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5 Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1

Audio combo jack Battery 47.36 Wh Li-ion polymer

45W USB-C AC adapter Durability Anti-pick spill-resistant keyboard

Larger rubber bumpers

Reinforced ports and corners Dimensions 12.85 x 8.93 x 0.72 in

326.5 x 227 x 18.3 mm Weight 3.19 lb (1.45 kg) Colors Dusk Blue

Chalkboard Gray Starting price $299 Availability Today

Source: HP

If you prefer your rugged laptops a bit bigger, we have the HP Chromebook 14 G6. This generation shares the same processors and memory options as the 11 G8 and 11 x360 EE G3. It has non-touch and touchscreen options, but I beg of you to get the 1080p model; 1366 x 768 is bearable for 11.6-inch screen but it's far from ideal when stretched to 14 inches. In addition to the more robust durability standards for this generation, HP included the option for a Privacy Camera with a physical cover for those who are security-conscious. Another tweak that teachers should like is that this model eschews a second USB-C port in order to have an HDMI port, so if you're constantly hooking up to the projector to show your slides to the class, you won't need to go digging for a dongle!