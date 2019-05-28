What's the difference between an SSD and HDD?

Both an SSD and HDD are components of a PC that deal with storage and dictate how fast information can be read. In an SSD, data is stored on flash-memory chips and it has no moving parts whatsoever. An HDD, on the other hand, uses mechanical moving parts to read and write information.

Why are SSDs better?

Because an SSD utilizes flash-storage as opposed to magnetic tape and mechanical parts like an HDD, the former tends to be faster, smaller, and quieter. Everything you see on screen when you play a video game is data and information that needs to be rendered nearly instantaneously to ensure a smooth experience. SSDs have a much easier time doing this.

How will an SSD benefit PlayStation 5 games?

In an interview with Wired, PlayStation architect Mark Cerny boasted that the next-generation PlayStation's custom SSD could nearly eliminate load times. In the article, Wired describes a scenario in which a fast travel sequence in Spider-Man that took 15 seconds on PS4 Pro only took less than one second on the PS5. A video from The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki recently surfaced that now shows this in action. In the video, the sequence is cut down from 8 seconds to less than one.