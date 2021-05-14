The years-long wait for acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is finally over and we have all the details on how you can watch the new limited series The Underground Railroad online.

First announced back in 2016, The Underground Railroad tells the tale of Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) who escaped from slavery and traveled north in search of freedom. On her journey, Cora discovers an actual railroad made up of a secret network of tracks and tunnels full of engineers and conductors to help guide her on her way.

As Cora leaves Georgia and travels north, she is pursued by a bounty hunter named Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton) who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation from which she escaped. This is because Cora's mother Mable is the only runaway slave Ridgeway never managed to catch.

During her travels from state to state, Cora wonders why her mother left her behind and comes to turn with her own struggles to create a life for herself she never thought was possible.

In addition to adapting Colson Whitehead's novel of the same name for TV, Barry Jenkins, who is known for writing and directing 2016's Moonlight, also directed all ten episodes of the new limited series.

Whether you've read the novel or just want to learn more about this important time in American history, we'll show you exactly how to watch The Underground Railroad from anywhere in the world.

The Underground Railroad: When and where?

The Underground Railroad will premiere on Friday, May 14 on Amazon Prime Video. There will be a total of 10 episodes in the new limited series and they will all be available to watch at once.

How to watch The Underground Railroad in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you'll be able to watch The Underground Railroad when the new limited series premieres on Friday, May 14. However, if you haven't signed up yet, the service costs either $119 for the year or $12.99 per month. In addition to being able to watch The Underground Railroad, you can also watch Prime's other Amazon Originals including The Boys, Utopia, Homecoming, Tales from the Loop, Good Omens, The Man in the High Castle, and more. You'll also get access to Prime Music, free two-day shipping on eligible items and more. Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out Prime Video for yourself to watch to watch The Underground Railroad.