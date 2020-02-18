This Saturday, February 22, Dan Hooker and Paul Felder will step into the octagon together in the lightweight bout of the evening. Weighing in at 155 pounds, the two have similar records to date, though Hooker is a bit taller with a longer reach which could prove favorable during the fight.
Paul Felder has a 16-4-0 record to date, while Dan Hooker sits at 19-8-0. The two have similar KO/TKO stats, though Felder is used to a longer fight, with his average time sitting just over three minutes more than Hooker's. The fight takes place in Auckland, New Zealand this time around, and streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.
You'll want to make sure you check out all the details below so that you are prepared to tune in when the fight begins instead of scrambling to set your accounts up.
UFC Fight Night 168: When & where
UFC Fight Night 168 takes place on Saturday, February 22. The event will be broadcasted live from the Spark Arean in Auckland, New Zealand. Prelims will start at 4 p.m. Eastern, and the main event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Eastern.
How to live stream UFC Fight Night 168 online from anywhere
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Saturday's octagon action further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching UFC and refuse to miss a moment of action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.
Getting started is super simple. You just need to sign up for an ExpressVPN plan of your choice, then select a secure server that's located in the U.S. or Canada, and then log into a DAZN account and you're good to go.
In addition to allowing you to watch the fight from anywhere, ExpressVPN offers great speeds, reliable connections, awesome customer service, and more. It's something you'll want to set up now and use for more than just watching this match.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC Fight Night 168. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in the U.S. on ESPN
When it comes to UFC broadcasts in the U.S., ESPN+ now has exclusive rights, so it's the only place that you'll be able to actually find the fight. Unlike with some of the other UFC events, this fight won't be a Pay Per View event, which means that all you need is a subscription to ESPN+ in order to watch it.
You can sign up for ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month if you prefer. You can cancel any of these subscriptions at any time.
One of the best parts about ESPN+ is that you can watch it on nearly any screen in your home. It works on Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV, and of course your phone or PC as well.
ESPN+
The only way to stream the fight is with an ESPN+ subscription. You can sign up for a monthly or annual membership, and this event doesn't require any additional Pay Per View package to stream it.
Live stream UFC Fight Night 168 in the UK
The good news for MMA fans looking to watch UFC 247 is that you won't need to worry about an expensive VPN as Sky will be broadcasting all the action on BT Sport 2.
If you're looking to stream the action, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are traveling outside of the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
Watch Felder vs. Hooker online in Australia
Those looking to watch the fight Down Under will have to tune in to UFC Fight Pass to catch all the action. You can sign up for either the monthly or annual pass. The monthly option will set you back $9.99 per month while the annual one offers a small savings at $95.99 for the year.
Main Card & Prelims
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev
- Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.