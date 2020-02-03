We're fast approaching the second UFC event of 2020, and it's going to be a big one. The headliners for UFC 247 are the legendary Jon Jones up against undefeated newcomer Dominick Reyes. This pay-per-view match isn't one you want to miss — and if you have ESPN+, you don't need to. You can easily install the ESPN+ app on any Android device.

Jon Jones is an incredible fighter, but Dominick Reyes might just be able to exploit his weaknesses for the win. This is a fight you don't want to miss. By installing ESPN+ on Android, you won't.

How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on Android

Install the ESPN app from the Google Play Store. Once the installation has been completed, open the app and review its requested permissions. If you already have an ESPN account, you can simply log in. Otherwise, you'll be prompted to sign up. If you're a new subscriber, you'll have the opportunity to sign up for a year of ESPN+, including the the event, at a discounted price. Otherwise, you can purchase the rights to watch the event, either through the ESPN+ app or on the ESPN+ website. Tune in at 10 PM EST on February 8 to watch the event!

How much does the UFC 247 pay-per-view cost?

You aren't going to be able to watch UFC 247 for free. It's a PPV event. In terms of payment, you have two options.

The event on its own costs $49.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 247 and a year of ESPN+ at a discounted cost of $84.98.

Existing subscribers can also upgrade to an annual subscription and purchase the event, provided they're on a monthly plan.

How to watch UFC 247 outside the U.S.

ESPN+ blocks UFC pay per view content outside the United States. That doesn't mean you have to miss out if you're outside America, though. You can use a VPN to move your internet traffic to the U.S. so you're allowed to watch it.

Note that if you're watching the game on your phone (or streaming it to a smart TV), all you need to do is install it on the device. If you want to watch the game via an app on an Android TV, however, it gets a bit more complicated — you'll need a router that supports internal VPNs. Our recommended VPN is below.