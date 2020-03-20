While this will be the show's 17th season, the new season is actually called Top Chef All-Stars: LA and 12 of the 13 episodes will take place in Los Angeles. For the finale of season 17, two finalists will be traveling to Italy to see which contestant will take home the record prize.

After a year of waiting, Top Chef is back on Bravo for its most difficult season yet where many of your favorite chefs from previous seasons of the show will return for a chance to compete for a record $250,000 prize. Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or just want something exciting to watch while stuck at home, we'll show you how to watch Top Chef online from anywhere in the world.

Host Padma Lakshmi as well judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be returning but former contestants such as Jennifer Carrol and Lee Anee Wong will also be making an appearance. Top Chef fans will even get to see a number of celebrity guests on the show this season including Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Jon Favreau.

Season 17 of Top Chef will see contestants cooking in a wide range of locations from a museum to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and more. If you're interested in following along as 15 past contestants battle it out in the kitchen for one more chance at glory, keep reading as we'll show you how to watch Top Chef online from wherever you are in the world.

Top Chef Season 17 - when and where?

Season 17 of Top Chef premiered on Thursday, March 19th and new episodes of the show will air every Thursday on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season will be set in LA but the lucky finalists will travel to Italy for the finale during episode 13.

Watch Top Chef online from outside your country

We have all the details on how to watch the latest season of Top Chef in the U. S. and Canada further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reality cooking show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.

Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.