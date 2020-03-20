After a year of waiting, Top Chef is back on Bravo for its most difficult season yet where many of your favorite chefs from previous seasons of the show will return for a chance to compete for a record $250,000 prize. Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or just want something exciting to watch while stuck at home, we'll show you how to watch Top Chef online from anywhere in the world.
While this will be the show's 17th season, the new season is actually called Top Chef All-Stars: LA and 12 of the 13 episodes will take place in Los Angeles. For the finale of season 17, two finalists will be traveling to Italy to see which contestant will take home the record prize.
Host Padma Lakshmi as well judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be returning but former contestants such as Jennifer Carrol and Lee Anee Wong will also be making an appearance. Top Chef fans will even get to see a number of celebrity guests on the show this season including Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Jon Favreau.
Season 17 of Top Chef will see contestants cooking in a wide range of locations from a museum to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and more. If you're interested in following along as 15 past contestants battle it out in the kitchen for one more chance at glory, keep reading as we'll show you how to watch Top Chef online from wherever you are in the world.
Top Chef Season 17 - when and where?
Season 17 of Top Chef premiered on Thursday, March 19th and new episodes of the show will air every Thursday on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season will be set in LA but the lucky finalists will travel to Italy for the finale during episode 13.
Watch Top Chef online from outside your country
We have all the details on how to watch the latest season of Top Chef in the U. S. and Canada further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reality cooking show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Top Chef in the U.S. exclusively on Bravo
If you live in the US and want to watch season 17 of Top Chef, you can do so on Bravo every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/ PT. To watch the show on Bravo, you'll either need a cable subscription or a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to the network. Thankfully though, you have several streaming services to choose from to watch Top Chef online.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - In addition to giving you access to Bravo, the service also lets you watch over 60 TV channels as well as its own Hulu Originals. You can also record 50 hours of live TV using the services Cloud DVR storage.
- FuboTV - $54.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to Bravo as well as over 100 live TV channels. The service lets you record up to 30 hours of cloud DVR and there is even a 7-day free trial available so you can test it out for yourself.
- Sling TV - $20 for the first month - With SlingTV's Sling Blue plan, you'll be able to watch Bravo as well as 45 other live TV channels. The service lets you stream on three devices simultaneously and also includes 10 hours of DVR.
Live stream Top Chef in Canada
Canadian Top Chef fans will be able to watch season 17 of the show on Food Network Canada at 9pm ET/PT. If you'd rather stream Top Chef online, the only way to do so is through StackTV. The streaming service costs $12.99 a month and gives you access to Food Network Canada as well 11 other networks including HGTV Canada, Slice, Global, HISTORY, W Network, Adult Swim, Showcase, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse, and YTV. However, there is a catch as you'll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to sign up for StackTV.
