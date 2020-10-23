Celebrities, musicians, and special guests are coming together to celebrate the life of one of America's most iconic singer-songwriters of the past century, Tom Petty, in a free-to-watch virtual festival that live music fans won't want to miss. Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Bash is a free livestreamed event presented by Amazon Music and SiriusXM and is even set to feature never-before-seen live Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers footage.

During the show, audiences will be treated to performances and appearances by guests like Adam Sandler, Amos Lee, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eddie Vedder, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz, Norah Jones, Post Malone, Spoon, Stevie Nicks, and more.

Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Bash virtual festival: When and where

Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Bash virtual festival airs live on Friday, October 23 at 7PM EST via the Tom Petty website. While the concert is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

Earlier in the day on October 23, starting at 4:30PM EST, you can tune in to Tom Petty Radio on SiriusXM to listen to the pre-show featuring performances and appearances by Grouplove, Jason Isbell, The Killers, Kurt Vile, The Raconteurs, and more.

How to watch Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Bash live stream

The only way to watch Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Bash virtual festival is by visiting the Tom Petty website once the show begins at 7PM EST on October 23. That means you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or even smart TVs by navigating to www.TomPetty.com in your browser.

However, if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.