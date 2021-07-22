In the U.S. and the UK football is an entirely different sport but that didn't stop Ted Lasso when he was unexpectedly recruited to coach a team in the English Premier League last year and we have all the details on how you can watch the second season of Apple's hit comedy online.

While the first season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV Plus last year, Jason Sudeikis' character was actually first introduced by NBC in a series of promos for its coverage of the Premier League. These ads were so well received that Apple ended up creating a whole show around the character of Ted Lasso.

After inheriting the English Premier League team AFC Richmond from her cheating ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head), team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) decided to hire a small-time American college football coach who knew nothing of the sport of soccer. However, Ted Lasso picked up on things quickly and while he didn't win many games during the show's first season, he did win over the players and the rest of AFC Richmond's staff.

Now in the show's second season, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will pick up where season one left off with the team being demoted from the Premier League to the Championship. Based on the season two trailer, AFC Richmond still isn't winning games but at least the team is now ending them in a draw or tie as opposed to an outright loss. In order to help the team get its act together, a sports psychologist played by Sarah Niles is brought on and from the looks of things, she won't be so easy for Ted to win over.

It's also worth noting that Ted Lasso's journey will continue after season two as the show landed an early season three renewal last year even before the premiere of its second season.

Whether you're a fan of the show eagerly awaiting its second season or a big football fan looking for something to watch after Euro 2020, we'll show you exactly how to watch Ted Lasso from anywhere in the world.

Ted Lasso season 2 - When and where?

Ted Lasso season 2 will premiere on Friday, July 23 on Apple TV Plus and the first three episodes will be available to watch at once. The remaining seven episodes in the show's second season will be released weekly each Friday.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 for free

While Apple used to offer one year of Apple TV Plus for free when you purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac, it has since changed this offer to a free three-month subscription to its streaming service. Although it's not as sweet of a deal as it used to be, picking up a new Apple device will allow you to watch season one of Ted Lasso as well as all of season two as the finale will air on Friday, September 24.