Supernatural tells the story of two brothers who are drawn into the life of hunting supernatural creatures including ghosts, vampires and spirits after their father John Winchester goes missing. What began as a monster of the week series has since evolved over the show's 15 seasons which saw Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles respectively, travel to both heaven and hell while fighting demons and angels alike.

After 15 years on the air and countless adventures and escapades, Sam and Dean Winchester will be stepping into The Impala for one last ride and we have all the details on how you can watch the Supernatural series finale on TV or online.

Unfortunately Sam and Dean have reached the end of the road and Supernatural fans will have to say farewell to the Winchester brothers once and for all. Thankfully, The CW has prepared a proper send off for the show as the series finale will be preceded by a one-hour special titled "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" that will begin at 8pm ET/PT. The special will showcase Supernatural's best moments over the course of its 15 year run and will also feature interviews from cast members Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert as well as the show's creator Eric Kripke and executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb.

The series finale titled "Carry On" will air immediately after the special and its name is a reference to the show's signature tune, "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas. Unlike Supernatural's action-packed penultimate episode which tied up season 15's plot, the series finale will be more of a return to form. According to executive producer Rober Singer who directed the episode, it will be "a little bit more of an old-school episode" that will take fans back to the series' roots.

Whether you're a long time fan of the series that has been watching since Sam first became a hunter or you just want to see the Winchester boys' last ride, we'll show you how to watch the Supernatural series finale from anywhere in the world.

Supernatural series finale - When and where?

The series finale of Supernatural will air on The CW on Thursday, November 19 at 9pm ET/PT. Unlike past episodes which run for around 45 minutes, Supernatural will get a proper send off with a one hour special featuring the show's cast and crew airing at 8pm ET/PT before the series finale.

How to watch Supernatural online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Supernatural in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the show's series finale when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.