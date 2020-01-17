If you're trying to watch from outside of the U.S. or an area that isn't showing the game locally, you'll want to get your VPN set up now, so that you are ready for the big day.

Whether you care about football or not, there is a whole lot to enjoy about the Super Bowl. From the epic Super Bowl half-time performances to the amazing commercials that will debut, you are going to want to find a way to tune in and watch. Luckily, it doesn't matter very much where in the world you are located, it's pretty easy to find a way to tune in and watch the Super Bowl for free.

It's been a crazy season so far, and while we don't know exactly who will be playing in the Super Bowl just yet, we do know that for once the New England Patriots won't be making an appearance.

The biggest NFL game of the year, Super Bowl 2020, takes place on February 2 which isn't very far away. Whether you are attending a party, planning to stay home, or will be traveling, one thing you may be wondering is how to watch the Super Bowl. Well, there are a lot of different ways, and a lot to know about the various ways.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl for free. Get started with this great offer, and then continue using it for all the additional security benefits after the Super Bowl has ended.

Having difficulty finding a reliable free stream of the Super Bowl? Connect your new VPN to a UK location, any of them will work, and as soon as you do your device will show a UK IP address. After this, navigate to TVPlayer.com and you're set. TVPlayer.com is a free, legal online streaming service in the UK. It doesn't offer any commercials, so you won't see the new ads, but you do get an commercial-free experience for the game, which is great for many. TVPlayer also has a free DVR service, so you can record it now, and watch it later.

Can you use an OTA antenna to watch the Super Bowl?

One of the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl will be via an OTA antenna and tuning in through your local CBS affiliate. This won't work for everyone, so you'll want to check out this handy map to see if that's an option for you or not.

If you can get a signal, you'll need to make sure you have an antenna that reaches how far the provider is away from you, and then you can just tune in on Sunday and watch!

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 live stream for free in the U.S.

You'll need to check your local area to see which (if any) streaming provider offers Fox for you. Since contracts differ by market, we aren't able to pinpoint which service will work best for you. There are a few that may work for everyone, and some that won't work except for in a few select areas.

Some of these even offer free trials, so once you confirm that the program will be available in your local market you can strategically sign up for a trial to watch the game without even paying anything out of pocket.

Fox is the way to go

Fox is streaming the Super Bowl this year, so you'll be able to tune your TV to the local Fox affiliate to watch the game for free. If you don't have cable anymore, you'll need to be a bit more creative to watch it!

Creating a profile on Fox Sports' website grants you free access to streaming the game in stunning 4K Ultra HD. On Fox you'll be able to see the pre-game coverage, the game itself, half-time show, and all the best commercials.

Fox Sports lets you watch it from a web browser, the free Fox Sports mobile app for iPhone and Android, and also on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Android TV, and more.

Follow along with CBS

You'll be able to use the CBS All Access app on your PC, phone, or tablet to follow the game from wherever you may be when it starts. CBS All Access offers a library of over 10,000 episodes of current and past TV favorites, along with a Live Feed that showcases big sporting events in over 150 cities.

Aside from your mobile devices, you can also get CBS All Access set up on your Fire TV Stick, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Apple TV, and more. It is a paid service, though the company does offer a free 7 day trial. While you won't be able to watch the whole game, you can follow along with commentary, updates, and more.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online for free in the UK

The easiest option for those in the UK looking to watch the big game is BBC One. The company has streamed the big game for free for the past five years, and this time around is no different.

Since BBC One is broadcasting it, this means that you can also view it on the free BBC iPlayer app, which works on phones and tablets as well. Be sure to have all the apps installed and set up ahead of time so you don't miss out on any of the game day action.

In addition to BBC One, Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the game for free. If you won't be in the UK during the game, but prefer to watch local coverage of the event, remember to use a VPN to make that easier.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 live stream in Canada for free

Much like last year, and the previous few years, CTV/TSN is going to be your best bet in Canada. It's the official broadcaster for the Super Bowl in Canada, and you'll be able to watch it on your TV or mobile device using the CTV Go app.

If you need another option in Canada, DAZN will be streaming the Super Bowl in Canada. It's a subscription service, so you will have to pay the monthly rate, but DAZN offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service.

Super Bowl 2020 FAQ: Answering your questions

When is Super Bowl 2020?

Super Bowl 2020 takes place on Sunday, February 2. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This is the home stadium for the Miami Dolphins normally, and has a capacity of just over 65,000 people.

What time is kickoff for Super Bowl 2020?

The kickoff time for Super Bowl 2020 is 6:30pm ET. This is the same time it kicks off each year, though you can expect a few hours of pre-game information to be shown on TV ahead of the kickoff. Be sure to tune in starting at around 6pm if you're interested in watching the National Anthem performance, seeing the coin flip, etc.

What teams are playing in Super Bowl 2020?

At this time, it's still undecided. The conference finals take place on January 18 and 19, after which we will know which teams will make their way to the big game. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Currently, the remaining teams include:

AFC Championship game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

There's no clear-cut winner of either of these games as it stands. The 49ers are favored to win, but at this point anything is really possible.

Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020?

Before the game begins, Demi Lovato will take to the field to sing the national anthem in front of the crowd. Lovato is well-known Grammy-nominated singer who has had many #1 hit songs in the U.S. While Lovato sings it, Christine Sun Kim from the National Association for the Deaf (NAD) will be sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who's performing the half-time show at Super Bowl 2020?

Whether you care about the game itself or not, most likely you are interested in the half-time performance. This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) are teaming up for what's sure to be an incredible show.

Last year, Maroon 5 offered up what many said was an underwhelming performance, but odds are that these two ladies bring the heat this year to Miami. Previous half-time artists include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Slash, Prince, and many more.

What Super Bowl commercials will debut in 2020?

While it's not exactly known which commercials will be showcased during the big game, you can expect to see all the big players bring some heat. Last year, we saw ads from Mint Mobile, Pepsi, Doritos, and more.

It's said that both Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump spent a cool $10 million on a 10 second advertisement slot to promote their respective campaigns according to TechRadar.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

Last year's big game was won by the New England Patriots, who played against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a low-scoring game, with the final being 13 to 3 in favor of New England.

