For 2021, the biggest American sporting event of the year is on CBS. Of course, we're talking about Super Bowl LV on February 7th, where Tom Brady and the Bucs take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Pat Mahomes. Luckily, when it comes to how to watch Super Bowl 2021, there have several ways — including via Hulu. So, here's everything you need to know to watch the big game.

Being on CBS means the game is simple to watch for anyone and almost everyone, even for free. However, not everyone has cable TV or an antenna, yet they still want to have some sort of Super Bowl watch party. If that's you, Hulu + Live TV is a great option that will let you stream the game and all its amazing commercials. Keep in mind that in January of 2021, Hulu lost CBS in a few select U.S. markets, so there's a small chance you won't be able to watch it, but more on that in a moment. What is Hulu? Are you not quite sure what Hulu is or how it works? Well, that's what we're here for. Just like YouTube TV, Netflix, or Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV is a streaming service that works over the internet. Once you subscribe, you can stream live TV, on-demand shows, not to mention watch and rent movies. That said, you'll need the more expensive "Plus Live TV" package to watch CBS live in real-time. Which Devices Work with Hulu? Hulu + Live TV works on a lot of devices, and they add more all the time. Hulu is available in PC and Mac browsers, it works with iOS, Android, tablets, Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and a lot of smart TVs have the dedicated Hulu app, too. Then just make sure you have the Hulu + Live TV plan and you're all set.

How to Watch the Super Bowl on Hulu from outside your country For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked, can't manage to get CBS, or anyone from outside the United States, you have several ways to access the game. In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your Super Bowl party. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch the Super Bowl with ease. VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

