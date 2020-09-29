What you need to know
- Steve Aoki's fourth studio album, Neon Future IV, released in April 2020.
- A free live concert is being held on Oculus Venues on September 30 at 6pm ET, featuring music from the latest album.
- Users can feel like they're actually at a concert by using an Oculus Quest to join in VR with other Oculus players, represented by customizable avatars.
A new Steve Aoki concert is happening on September 30, but it's not at your typical type of venue. While 2020 has put a damper on large gatherings like concerts and live music, we can virtually attend concerts through live streams to help get our live music fix. But watching a stream on a TV just isn't quite the same as being there in person. That's why Steve Aoki has partnered up with Facebook to bring his next live concert to a screen way closer to your face — your Oculus Quest.
Jumping into a live concert in VR makes it feel like you're actually there in many ways. That's because special virtual reality cameras are used to give viewers the ability to look all around them at any time, just as you would if you were at an actual concert. Since this is being hosted in Oculus Venues, you'll be joining potentially thousands of users in watching the same concert, with lobbies that you can socialize in before, during, and after the show.
Players are represented by their own customizable Oculus avatar, and the sense of presense with other folks really feels genuine. Check out the video of it in action below if you want to see what it's like before you join.
Like other events in Oculus Venues, the Steve Aoki Neon Future IV concert is totally free. The concert takes place on Wednesday, September 30 between 6pm and 7pm ET. Here's what you need to do to take part:
Registering for the Steve Aoki concert from any device
- Register your interest in the concert by heading to the event listing page and clicking the Subscribe button on the page.
- You will be notified on your Oculus Quest when the concert is about to begin on September 30 between 6pm and 7pm ET.
Watching the Steve Aoki concert on an Oculus Quest
- Download the Oculus Venues app to your Oculus Quest. Start by clicking the store button on your Oculus home bar.
- Search for Oculus Venues. Click install when the search results appear.
- Select Open once it's done installing. Alternatively, open up the Oculus Venues app from your library on the Oculus home bar.
- Once you are in the Oculus Venues app, select music from the menu on the left.
- You'll see the Steve Aoki concert listing. Click on the listing and enjoy the show on September 30 between 6pm and 7pm ET.
Preorder now
Oculus Quest 2
See it. Hear it. Believe it.
The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset yet from Facebook, sporting significantly improved performance, a better display, and a more ergonomic design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
