The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is the second film set in Bikini Bottom and unlike 2004's The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, it is the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. In addition to SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward, Sandy, Plankton, Mr. Krabs and Gary the snail, the new film also features acting from Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo along with voice acting from Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish and Reggie Watts.

After missing its theatrical release last year, the latest SpongeBob movie is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and we have all the details on how you can stream Sponge on the Run online.

Sponge on the Run starts out in Bikini Bottom with SpongeBob and Patrick's usual shenanigans. When Plankton once again tries to steal the recipe for Mr. Krabs' famous Krabby Patty, he realizes that SpongeBob has always been the one to stop him so instead he decides to 'snailnap' Gary. After realizing that his best friend Gary is nowhere to be found, SpongeBob and Patrick set off on an adventure to rescue him from the Lost City of Atlantic City. Along the way, the two encounter Keanu Reeves who plays the role of a tumbleweed named Sage and serves as their spiritual guide.

The new film also aims to give viewers a bit more insight into how SpongeBob and the other residents of Bikini Bottom met for the first time.

Whether you've been watching SpongeBob SquarePants since the show first premiered on Nickelodeon back in 1999 or just want to see Bikini Bottom in CGI for the first time, we'll show you how to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from anywhere in the world.

Sponge on the Run - When and where?

SpongeBob's latest movie Sponge on the Run will be available to stream on Paramount Plus beginning on Thursday, March 5 and the film has a runtime of 91 minutes.

Watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Sponge on the Run in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest SpongeBob movie when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

