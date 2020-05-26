Space Force lands at Netflix later this week. The new comedy series co-created by and starring Steve Carell focuses on the establishment of the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the Space Force. Carell stars as Mark Naid, the general in charge of the entire operation, while other castmembers include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome, as well as recurring stars Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, and more. As with most Netflix shows, all ten season 1 episodes of Space Force are set to debut on the same day at the same time so you can binge them all this weekend or watch one at a time. If you're hoping to watch the series but aren't a Netflix member, we'll get into how you can make that happen below.

Space Force Season 1: When & where Season 1 of Space Force premieres on Netflix this Friday, May 29, with all ten episodes available to watch beginning at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST. The show is a Netflix original, so you won't be able to watch it anywhere else for the time being. How to watch Space Force in the U.S. Streaming the new show Space Force in the U.S. is simple enough with a Netflix subscription. If you're not currently a member, Netflix is offering a free 30-day trial so you can try out the service before paying out of pocket for it. That gives you plenty of time to watch all of Space Force: Season 1 as well as other Netflix original shows and movies, from Orange is the New Black and A Series of Unfortunate Events to Okja and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Most Netflix originals are available in all countries that Netflix operates in, though there are a few like Orange is the New Black and Arrested Development which you'll have trouble finding everywhere. If you're currently traveling outside of the U.S. and still want to watch the show, a VPN will help you access Space Force on Netflix no matter where you are so the series doesn't blast off without you. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

