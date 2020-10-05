Set 15 years in the future, Soulmates is set in a world where science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet through a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. The six episode anthology series is based on the short film "For Life" that was created by the show's Emmy-Award winning writer Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. Expect for Soulmates to draw some similarities to Black Mirror as Bridges also wrote for the show and even won an Emmy for its USS Callister episode.

As Soulmates is an anthology series made up of six different stories, each episode of the show will feature an entirely different cast with some notable cast members including The OA's Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Breaking Bad's David Costable, Humans' Sonya Cassidy, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch's Sandra Teles.

Despite the fact that the first episode of Soulmates has yet to air, AMC has already renewed the anthology series for a second season. Bridges and Goldstein are already working on the second season which will likely premiere next year.

Whether you're a fan of Bridges' past work on Black Mirror or are just looking from some sci-fi escapism, we'll show you exactly how to watch Soulmates from anywhere in the world.

Soulmates - When and where?

AMC's new anthology series Soulmates will premiere on Monday, October 5 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of six episodes in the first season of the show.

How to watch Soulmates from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Soulmates in the U.S. further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the AMC's new anthology series when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Soulmates. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Soulmates in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Soulmates on AMC every Monday at 10pm ET/PT. You'll also be able to stream the show online on AMC's website as new episodes will be made available the day after they premiere on TV. However, you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to watch Soulmates online.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch Soulmates on AMC? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to AMC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to AMC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to AMC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

Philo - $20 per month - Philo gives you access to AMC and 60 other live TV channels for just $20 per month. The service also includes unlimited DVR so you can record your favorite shows and there is a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to AMC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to AMC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the easiest ways to watch Soulmates as it streams live on AMC. You'll want to sign up for the company's Sling Orange package to get access. $30 at Sling

Watch Soulmates in Canada, the UK and Australia

As of now it looks like AMC is the only place you'll be able to watch Soulmates when the new anthology series premieres in October. However, the show could end up on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, the UK and Australia soon as Amazon's streaming service recently picked up the rights to the network's new show The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

If you just can't wait to watch Soulmates though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.