The Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla will have her life showcased in Netflix's new original show Selena: The Series and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV. It's been 25 years since Selena was tragically murdered by the founder of her own fan club and now Netflix will introduce a new generation to the singer who forever changed the Tex-Mex music scene. The new original series, starring Christian Serratos, will follow Selena's rise from a local Texas singer-songwriter performing at small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time.

Selena began her singing career at the early age of 10 when she performed in her family's band Selena y Los Dinos with her brother A.B. Quintanilla and her sister Suzette Quintanilla. Selena's father Abraham saw his daughter's potential early on and decided to take the band on the road in a refurbished old bus named "Big Bertha" to support the family. It was an uphill battle for Selena y Los Dinos though, as Selena was refused bookings at venues across Texas for performing Tejano music which was a male-dominated genre at the time. Selena's popularity grew tremendously in 1987 when she was awarded the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of The Year. In fact, she went on to win the same award nine consecutive times in her short career. Selena released her self-titled debut album in 1989 but it was her second album, Entre a Mi Mundo, that won Best Mexican/American Album at the 1994 Grammy Awards. That same year, Selena released Amor Prohibido which became one of the best-selling Latin albums in the US and helped her become one of the most influential crossover artists ever. Whether you're a fan of Como La Flor, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom or just want to learn more about the life of this iconic American singer-songwriter, we'll show you how to watch Selena: The Series from anywhere in the world. Selena: The Series - When and where? Selena: The Series will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Friday, December 4. Part one of the new series will feature nine 40-minute episodes and since it's a Netflix Original, you'll be able to watch it in every country where the streaming service is currently available.