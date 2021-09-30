After last season was cut short, Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC with brand new episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch the longest running medical drama yet on TV or online.

Just as ABC did with season 17 last year, the season 18 premiere of the show will actually be a two-hour crossover event with Grey's Anatomy spin-off series Station 19. While Grey's Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Station 19 follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department. Based on the trailer for the two show's latest crossover event, after a Station 19 fire truck is hijacked, a patient needs to be brought on foot to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Last season of Grey's Anatomy saw Dr. Meredith Gray infected Covid-19 and while in a coma, many characters from past seasons of the show returned to visit her on a beach. Although Meredith eventually recovered and returned home, several of the show's main characters including Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) passed away last season.

While the doctors and nurses at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will continue to deal with the pandemic this season, we'll also get to see Meredith in her new role as residency program director.

Although it was initially believed that Grey's Anatomy would end after season 17, an eleventh-hour deal was reached and the show is returning for at least one more season. Season 18 could end up being the last season of the show but at the moment, this is still unclear.

Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to see what could be its last season, we'll show you how to watch season 18 of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 - When and where?

Just as ABC did last year, season 18 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere with a crossover episode that coincides with the start of season 5 of Station 19 which is a spin-off series of the show. The two-hour premiere will air on ABC on Thursday, September 30 at 9pm ET/PT and new episodes of the Grey's Anatomy will air weekly at the same time each Thursday.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have cable, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. You can also watch the show online on ABC's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so and new episodes will be made available the day after they air on TV.

Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV package just to watch the latest season of Grey's Anatomy? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ABC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to ABC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Get a Grey's Anatomy live stream in Canada

Canadian fans of Grey's Anatomy will be able to watch new episodes of the show on CTV beginning on Thursday, September 30 at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream new episodes of the show after they air on CTV's online platform for free if you're currently in Canada.

Live stream Grey's Anatomy in the UK

Unfortunately for UK viewers, Sky Witness just aired season 17 of Grey's Anatomy so you'll likely have to wait for season 18 of the show to finish airing in the U.S. before it comes to the UK. In the meantime though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch the latest season of Grey's Anatomy early in the UK.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy in Australia

Just like in the UK, Australia is also a bit behind when it comes to the latest season of Grey's Anatomy. 7Plus recently finished airing season 17 of the show, so the network likely won't show season 18 of Grey's Anatomy until after it has aired in the U.S. While you won't be able to watch new episodes of the show just yet, you can watch past episodes from season 17 and 16 on 7Plus's website for free while you wait. However, if you just can't wait to watch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch season 18 early in Australia.

Watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.