After its most-watched season in three years, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran and the rest of the Sharks are back with brand new episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch season 13 of Shark Tank on TV or online.

Shark Tank first premiered in the US back in 2009 but the business reality TV series is based on the format of the UK series Dragons' Den which debuted in 2005. However, Dragon's Den is actually a spin-off of the Japanese show The Tigers of Money.

In each episode of Shark Tank, four different entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of venture capitalists (known as the Sharks) with the hope of securing financing from them. However, before pitching their ideas, the entrepreneurs have already named a specific amount of money they wish to get as well as a percentage of their business that they're willing to sell to the investors. If the Sharks like an idea, they will negotiate with the entrepreneurs as well as with each other for a percentage of the business.

In addition to series regulars Kevin, Barbara, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, season 13 will introduce four new guest Sharks as has been the case since season 7. This time around, actor, entrepreneur and investor Kevin Hart, Good American CEO Emma Grede, Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia and Peter Jones from the BBC's Dragons' Den will be joining the cast.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or an entrepreneur looking for tips on how to pitch your own business ideas, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 13 of Shark Tank from anywhere in the world.

Shark Tank - When and where?

Season 13 of Shark Tank will premiere on Friday, October 8 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and if this season is anything like the last few, there will likely be 24-25 episodes in season 13.

How to watch Shark Tank in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Shark tAnk every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. You can also stream the show online on ABC's websites but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. New episodes of Shark Tank are made available to stream on both ABC's website and on Hulu the day after they air on TV.

Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV package just to watch the latest season of Shark Tank? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ABC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to ABC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Get a Shark Tank live stream in Canada for free

Canadian Shark Tank fans will be able to watch new episodes from season 13 every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on CTV as the network will air the show at the same time it premieres in the U.S. You can also stream the show online via CTV's website or by downloading the CTV app.

Live stream Shark Tank in the UK and Australia

As was the case last season, Shark Tank hasn't been picked up by any TV networks or streaming services in the UK and Australia. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps below to watch season 13 of the show. However, the latest season of Shark Tank will likely come to video-on-demand (VOD) once it finishes airing in the U.S.

Watch Shark Tank from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Shark Tank in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.