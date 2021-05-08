Now in its 47th season on air, Saturday Night Live is certainly no stranger to controversy. The iconic NBC series has devoted itself year after year to bringing late-night laughs and great music to the masses that might not always hit the mark. From failed sketches to lipsynced performances and a side of backstage drama, the series is nearly as entertaining during its mistakes as it is when everything goes as intended. With Elon Musk as this weekend's host, and Miley Cyrus as the night's musical guest, SNL looks set to have one of its biggest shows in years. The highly praised and highly controversial Elon Musk, otherwise known as the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, might not be the typical pick for host of NBC's late-night sketch show. Some cast members have even expressed annoyance since Musk was announced for the gig. The show hasn't seen a more polarized figure lead an episode since then-presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared to host in late 2015.

Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk: When and Where? You can catch Elon Musk's episode of Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 8 when it airs at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT on NBC. Then again, if you don't have access to watch NBC live, you could consider signing up for a streaming service like Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV. Alternatively, episodes of Saturday Night Live are available on-demand on Peacock the very next day after they air — and they're free to stream there. Even if you're not located in one of the countries where Peacock is easily accessible, you can still watch Saturday Night Live using a VPN. How to watch Saturday Night Live from anywhere Finding a livestream of NBC so you can watch Saturday Night Live actually live isn't as difficult as you might think — even if you're currently traveling or living outside of the United States. With a VPN, you can virtually change the location of your IP address so it appears as if you're viewing the web from another country. They're extremely easy to use, affordable, and can unlock an entire world of sites and streaming content that would otherwise be blocked in your region. Once you're signed up, you can try out services like Peacock or Hulu with Live TV no matter where you are.

Stream Saturday Night Live on Hulu with Live TV While Peacock has two paid tiers starting at $4.99 per month, you can actually watch Saturday Night Live on-demand as a free member. However, you won't be able to watch SNL live here. If you don't want to miss this episode's premiere, you'll want to look into a service like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV instead. Since NBC is a locally broadcast channel, you'll want to make sure the service you choose offers NBC in your area before signing up.

