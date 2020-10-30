RuPaul has partnered with the Emmy award winning production company World of Wonder to bring back Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura, Nicky Doll, Zhane, Brita, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd and season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall for a new Halloween special that will be streamed on YouTube today beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Although the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race may be over, you'll get to see all of your favorite queens from season 12 in RuPaul's new Bring Back My Ghouls Halloween special and we have all the details on how you can stream it online for free.

As were still in the midst of a global pandemic, the queens will be reuniting virtually with planned lip-sync performances of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls", kiki sessions and a special message from RuPaul herself. Viewers will also be able to tip the season 12 queens via Venmo, PayPal and Cash App during the special and all of the donations will be divided up evenly and distributed directly to the cast.

With the 2020 election only a few days away, there will also be a Time to Vote segment led by Closet and Brita created in partnership with Vote Save America which will feature a parody of RuPaul's "Peanut Butter" music video.

Whether you already miss the queens from season 12 of Drag Race or are just looking for something fun to get you in the Halloween spirit, we'll show you exactly how to watch RuPaul's Bring Back My Ghouls special from anywhere in the world.

RuPual's Bring Back My Ghouls special: When and where?

RuPaul's Bring Back My Ghouls Halloween special will stream on both the World of Wonders YouTube channel and on the WOWPresents Plus subscription service beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday, October 30.

How to watch RuPaul's Bring Back My Ghouls special from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the RuPaul's Bring Back My Ghouls Halloween special in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to see RuPaul reunite with all the queens from Drag Race season 12.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

