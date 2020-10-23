Some of the biggest names in Hip Hop and culture are coming together for a 3-day, entirely virtual and entirely free, summit featuring a number of panel conversations and workshops to explore topics relevant to young Black artists and leaders of today. The Revolt Summit x AT&T will feature appearances by 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, Tyga, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and more during the weekend-long event.
Other guests during the summit include Dababy, Saweetie, Super Duper Kyle, Master P, Killer Mike, The Game, Dascha Polanco, among others.
Revolt Summit x AT&T virtual summit: When and where
Revolt Summit x AT&T is a 3-day virtual event with different panels on each day of the summit. It starts Friday, October 23 and runs through Sunday, October 25, so you'll want to make sure you return each day of the event so you don't miss any of the discussions and panels going on. Simply register for free at the Revolt Summit website to access the event page with direct links to all of this weekend's panels. You can also check the Revolt Summit app for the full schedule.
What Revolt Summit x AT&T panels will there be?
You can head to the Revolt Summit website now for a full look at the schedule and more infomation on each of the panels and workshops happening during this 3-day event. Some of the featured events include:
- An ode to HBCU Homecomings Live: Performances by 2 Chainz, City Girls, Rick Ross, and more
- Navigating 2020: Moderated by Jemele Hill and featuring Justin Laboy, Super Duper Kyle, and Bubba Wallac
- Vote or Die: Featuring Killer Mike, Van Lathan, DeRay Mckesson, Jeff Johnson and Joe Collins II
- Strength in Numbers: Featuring Master P and Steve Stout
- Making a Millionaire: Featuring Tyga and Dre Londo
- Reform: Featuring Brittney Barnett, Corey Jacobs, Dascha Polanco and Trae the Truth
- Be Heard Grand Finale: Hosted by Ne-Yo
- Level Up Job Fair: Submit your resume
How to watch Revolt Summit x AT&T live stream
The Revolt Summit & AT&T virtual event is available worldwide and free to access. However, if you're having trouble accessing the Revolt Summit homepage due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to join the event. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from, and our favorite — ExpressVPN— even works on mobile phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
