America's longest running late-night sketch comedy show saw a big ratings boost last week with Kim Kardashian West and now American actor Rami Malek is set to host the show for the first time and we have all the details on how you can watch Saturday Night Live on TV or online.

After auditioning over 100 actors to play the lead character in his show Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail ended up choosing Rami Malek to fill the role of Elliott Alderson. While this was the first time that many viewers saw Malek's acting, in 2018 he went on to portray Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

As is the case with many of SNL's hosts, Malek will appear on this week's episode of the show to help promote the latest James Bond film No Time to Die in which he was cast as the main villain Lyutsifer Safin. In a recent interview with EW, Malek revealed that he was in the audience when Daniel Craig, who will be appearing in NoTime to Die as James Bond for the last time, hosted SNL last season. Malek was particularly taken aback by how well Craig was able to introduce the Weeknd as the show's musical guest.

Rami Malek will be joined by Atlanta rapper Young Thug as this week's musical guest on SNL. Young Thug just finished and released his latest album Punk, so we'll likely hear a few tracks from it on this week's episode.

SNL fans have plenty of interesting hosts and musical guests to look forward to this season as next week on October 23, former cast member Jason Sudeikis will return for his first appearance as a host of SNL with Brandi Carlile making her musical guest debut.

In addition to being broadcast live on NBC, the network's streaming service Peacock will live stream the first four episodes from season 47 of SNL. This means you'll be able to watch the show live even if you don't have a cable subscription.

Whether you're a fan of Rami Malek's work on Mr. Robot or look forward to seeing him portray a supervillain in the latest Bond film, we'll show you how to watch this week's episode of Saturday Night Live from anywhere in the world.

Saturday Night Live - When and where?

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT on NBC and run for approximately 90 minutes each. Canadian viewers can watch the show on Global TV, UK viewers can catch it on Sky Comedy and Australian viewers can see it on Fox 8.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of SNL every Saturday at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT on NBC. You can also watch past episodes of SNL after they air on TV on NBC's website without even having to login but you will need to watch a few ads to do so.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable package just to watch SNL every Saturday? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the show live online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Get a Saturday Night Live livestream in Canada

SNL fans in Canada can watch new episodes of the show on Global every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/PT as the network airs them at the same time they premiere in the U.S. You can also watch past episodes of the show online on Global's website but you will need to sign up for a free account to do so.

Watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky subscription, you can watch new episodes of SNL on Sky Comedy every Sunday at 3pm BST since the show airs quite late in the U.S.

For viewers that don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch SNL, don't worry as you can watch Sky Comedy on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month though you will have to pay an additional £5 to watch it in HD. NOW TV will also let you stream SNL on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Live stream Saturday Night Live in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a cable package from Foxtel, you can watch new episodes of SNL every Saturday at 8:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox8. If you happen to miss an episode while it's airing live don't worry as there will be plenty of replays on both Fox8 and Fox8 HD on both Sunday and Monday.

Watch Saturday Night Live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of Saturday Night Live in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch Rami Malek host this week's episode of the sketch comedy show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.