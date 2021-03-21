Hoback, whose previous documentaries include Monster Camp, Terms and Conditions May Apply and What Lies Upstream, spent three years traveling the globe to uncover the people and forces behind the QAnon movement. However, just like with other conspiracy theories, QAnon has grown in scope and political significance over the years.

Although QAnon is frequently discussed online and on TV, the identity of Q still remains a mystery which is what inspired documentary filmmaker Cullen Hoback to create his new series Q: Into the Storm and we have all the details on how you can watch it on TV or online.

For those unfamiliar, an anonymous user (or users) first began posting on the image board site 4chan using the handle Q back in 2017. When QAnon was banned from Reddit and 4chan, Q began posting on 8chan which later rebranded to 8kun. During his travels, Hoback gained unprecedented access to Jim and Ron Watkins who are the father/son team behind 8kun. In fact, when Q: Into the Storm was first announced, many news outlets ran stories claiming Ron Watkins was actually Q though he has since refuted these claims.

Q: Into the Storm will be released in six parts on HBO with two new episodes of the series released each week on Sunday. In addition to trying to uncover the true identity of Q, the series will examine the connections between QAnon, President Trump and both political and ex-military operatives. Q: Into the Storm will also explore QAnon's influence on American culture and politics as well as the movement's global reach.

Whether you've been following Q since the first drop or just want to find out what QAnon really is, we'll show you how to watch Q: Into the Storm from anywhere in the world.

Q: Into the Storm - When and where?

The new documentary series Q: Into the Storm will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 21 at 9pm ET/PT. The series will have a total of six episodes and the first two will be available to watch right away. Two new episodes of the show will be released at the same time each week on March 28 and April 4.

How to watch Q: Into the Storm in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the new documentary series Q: Into the Storm, then you'll need to be an HBO subscriber to do so. The six-part series will be available on HBO if you want to watch it on TV but you can also stream it on HBO Max.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty. HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch the first two episodes of Q: Into the Storm.