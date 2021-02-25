Soleil Moon Frye is reprising her role as Penelope "Punky" Brewster in a brand new reboot of the classic 80s sitcom and we have all the details on how you can watch Punky Brewster on TV or online.

The original Punky Brewster TV series ran from 1984 to 1988 and the show told the story of a young girl who was abandoned in a supermarket by her mother. Punky then befriended a widowed photographer named Henry Warnimon and asked him to adopt her so she could avoid being sent to an orphanage. The show was quite popular back in its day and it even spawned an animated spin-off called It's Punky Brewster though it only ran for one season between 1985 and 1986.

The new show picks up 34 years after the original series left off and Punky is now a professional photographer after following in her adoptive father Henry's footsteps. She's also recently divorced and has three kids with her ex-husband Travis (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.). In the same way that Henry decided to take her in, Punky is now fostering a young girl named Izzy who reminds her of her younger self.

Will the newly single Punky decides to start dating or will she try and patch things up with Travis for the sake of her family?

Whether you're a fan of the original show or just want to see what "Punky Power" is all about, we'll show you how to watch the Punky Brewster reboot from anywhere in the world.

Punky Brewster: When and where?

The Punky Brewster reboot will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Thursday, February 25 and all ten episodes will be available to stream at once.

How to watch Punky Brewster from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Punky Brewster in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reboot of this classic show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

