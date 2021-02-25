Soleil Moon Frye is reprising her role as Penelope "Punky" Brewster in a brand new reboot of the classic 80s sitcom and we have all the details on how you can watch Punky Brewster on TV or online.
The original Punky Brewster TV series ran from 1984 to 1988 and the show told the story of a young girl who was abandoned in a supermarket by her mother. Punky then befriended a widowed photographer named Henry Warnimon and asked him to adopt her so she could avoid being sent to an orphanage. The show was quite popular back in its day and it even spawned an animated spin-off called It's Punky Brewster though it only ran for one season between 1985 and 1986.
The new show picks up 34 years after the original series left off and Punky is now a professional photographer after following in her adoptive father Henry's footsteps. She's also recently divorced and has three kids with her ex-husband Travis (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.). In the same way that Henry decided to take her in, Punky is now fostering a young girl named Izzy who reminds her of her younger self.
Will the newly single Punky decides to start dating or will she try and patch things up with Travis for the sake of her family?
Whether you're a fan of the original show or just want to see what "Punky Power" is all about, we'll show you how to watch the Punky Brewster reboot from anywhere in the world.
Punky Brewster: When and where?
The Punky Brewster reboot will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Thursday, February 25 and all ten episodes will be available to stream at once.
How to watch Punky Brewster from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Punky Brewster in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reboot of this classic show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Stream Punky Brewster in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock
U.S. viewers will be able to watch all 10 episodes of the Punky Brewster reboot when it premieres on Peacock on Thursday, February 25.
If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you can sign up for the service's free tier in order to watch the first episode of the show. To watch the rest of the Punky Brewster reboot though, you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. There is also an ad-free Peacock Premium plan available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
How to watch Punky Brewster in Canada
Canadian Punky Brewster fans will be able to watch the new reboot on the W Network at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thursday, February 25.
If you don't have cable, you can watch all 10 new episodes of Punky Brewster online beginning on March 4 on Amazon Prime Video but you will need a subscription to Corus Entertainment's StackTV to do so. StackTV costs $12.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Prime subscription but for the price you get access to the W Network as well as HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Showcase, Global, History, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse and YTV.
How to watch Punky Brewster in Australia
Australians that want to watch the Punky Brewster reboot online can do so via the streaming service Stan. Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard, and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Punky Brewster in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
Can I watch Punky Brewster in the UK?
Unfortunately for viewers in the UK, Peacock is not yet available there and none of the country's TV networks or streaming services have yet to acquire the international broadcast rights to Punky Brewster. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the show in the UK.
