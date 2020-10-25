Championship leader Lewis Hamilton equalled Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of 91 grand prix victories in last weekend's race at the Nuerburgring and now has the opportunity to go one better.

The first F1 Grand Prix to take place in Portugal since 1996, Sunday's race could see a significant piece of motor racing history being made.

The drivers head to the picture postcard Algarve region and the Portimao Circuit for round 12 of the 2020 Formula One World Championship this weekend - read on to find out how to get a Portugal Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.

It could also be a big week for Hamilton's team in the Constructors' Championship, with Mercedes needing just 40 points to clinch this year's title.

Despite opening in 2008, the Portimao Circuit has never hosted an F1 race, but a number of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have previously participated in practice sessions on the track.

While something of an unknown quantity for the majority of the drivers set to be on Sunday's starting grid, its flowing fast corners and dramatic elevation changes has seen it likened to both Spa and Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Portugal Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Portugal Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve is as follows:

Saturday, August 24

Practice 3: 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 9pm AEDT

Qualifying: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 12am AEDT

Sunday, August 16

Portugal Grand Prix 2020: 1.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT / 12.10am AEDT

Watch F1 2020 Portugal Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from the Algarve further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.