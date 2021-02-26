After the concert, several announcements will be shared regarding upcoming Pokémon and P25 Music events in support of this year's anniversary. If you don't want to miss a second of the show or the big news, you'll have to make sure you're watching live as there's no telling whether the show will be available to watch after it ends. If you're having trouble accessing the livestream once the show begins due to a location restriction, we'll be discussing some of our favorite VPNs to help you watch live from anywhere in the sections below.

Celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary with a special virtual concert featuring Post Malone. The brand is kicking off a year-long celebration with an exclusive live performance by the popular "Rockstar" crooner that fans from around the world will be able to watch simultaneously. Best of all, the event will be completely free to stream online.

Pokémon Day Virtual Concert with Post Malone: When and where

Post Malone's Pokémon Day Virtual Concert is streaming live this Saturday, February 27 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. You'll be able to watch the show live via the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels once it begins, as well as on the official Pokémon website.

Sometimes these streams can be blocked depending on where you're located in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the live performance, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the show. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.

How to watch Pokémon Day Virtual Concert with Post Malone live stream

This will be one of the easiest concerts to get to in your life. Post Malone's virtual Pokémon Day concert will be broadcasted live for everyone on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and Twitch channel which means it's both free and easy to access. Tune in when it kicks off at 7PM ET and watch it live from your favorite device. Stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube or Twitch.

