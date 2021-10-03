Pluto TV is one of the easiest ways to watch live TV right now. Operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, the free live-stream television service offers more than 250 ad-supported, curated live channels. Pluto TV also makes it easy to find your favorite programs by grouping together similar content into categories such as Movies, Entertainment, News + Opinions, Reality, and Crime. And the best part? You don't have to create an account! Here's what you need to do to watch Pluto TV from anywhere.
How to watch Pluto TV
If you're planning to access Pluto TV on a smart TV, or via a streaming device, all you need to do is download the Pluto TV app. Here's how to download the Pluto TV app if you're using an Amazon Fire TV Stick:
From your home page, scroll to the right, and select Find.
Under that label, select Search, and type in Pluto TV.
Select Pluto TV from the list of options.
- Click the Get or Download option.
It's worth pointing out that the process for downloading the Pluto TV app on Roku devices is pretty similar. All you need to do is go to Search>Type Pluto TV> Select Pluto TV>Choose Add channel. Once the Pluto TV app has downloaded, you should be able to access the app on your home page and start streaming.
How to watch Pluto TV from anywhere
Pluto TV is currently available in the United States, Germany, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The service also offers a limited amount of content in Canada and Latin America. If you're not located in one of those markets, the best way to access Pluto TV is via a VPN service on a web browser. Here's how:
- Sign up for a subscription with a reliable VPN service, like ExpressVPN.
- Download the VPN software to your device.
- Create an account and and log in.
- Select a server in the United States, Australia, or the UK.
- Turn on your VPN connection.
Once the connection is made, you should be able to watch Pluto TV online with no problem.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
