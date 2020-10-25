Early Sunday morning two undefeated NFL teams will face-off. We're talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans which will likely be one of the best games of the weekend.
So far, we're already seeing an early -2 point favorite given to the Steelers, but the Titans and Derrick Henry are a tough test for any defense. Here's how to watch it live wherever you are in the world.
The Steelers are 5-0 and could be one of if not the best team in football so far this season. However, they haven't faced a team like the Tennessee Titans (also 5-0) that are 1st in the league for time of possession. The Titans take the ball away often, don't give it back, and keep it forever with that ground-and-pound run game led by Derrick Henry.
If you're looking at the stat sheet these teams are so evenly matched you can almost guarantee it'll be a great game. They're both 12th in the league in PPG, 12th in yards per game, both 5th in interceptions, and close in every other important category. Essentially, this is an excellent matchup and frankly we're surprised it's in the early time slot on Sunday instead of being the game of the week.
Every team is dealing with injuries or COVID, especially the Titans, and last week the team lost Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan with a torn ACL. This just makes each possession even more important.
The Steelers are no stranger to injury either, who lost QB Ben Roethlisberger last year. That said, he's back and looking better than ever here in 2020. It doesn't hurt that he has a great o-line and an emerging superstar WR in rookie Chase Claypool.
But ok, enough talk, read on as we explain below how to get a Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans live stream for Sunday's game.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Where and when?
These two undefeated teams will battle for the top spot at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee during the early morning slot on Sunday. The game officially kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans online from outside your country
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save your NFL Sunday. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans online in the U.S.
This game will air on CBS and you won't want to miss it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.
Additionally, you can watch CBS with streaming services like FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show NFL games (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you're looking for a streaming TV provider and love sports, FuboTV is worth considering over some of the competition. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means whichever game you decide to watch first will be free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans live in the UK
Steelers fans living outside the US can watch several games too, and if you're in the UK you can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn't showing the Steelers vs Titans this week, but you can still watch Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans live in Canada
Canadians still have access to most NFL games with streaming service DAZN. In fact, they have exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try and enjoy the NFL again.
How to stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans live in Australia
And finally, NFL fans down in Australia can watch the Steelers vs Titans on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. Easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as most of its packages offer ESPN.
The Steelers, Titans and Seahawks are the only undefeated teams after the Packers got beat up by Tampa Bay last week. That means week 7 is a big one for whoever takes the #1 and #2 positions in the entire NFL. So, tune in any way you can and enjoy what will surely be a mean, tough, hard-fought game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
I turned off my phone for a day and it was the best decision I made in 2020
The internet is great and useful for so many things. But a day without it was like a reboot inside me. You should try it.
Review: Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool is an incredible three-in-one system
Dyson's latest product combines a fan, air purifier, and humidifier into a single unit. The Pure Humidify + Cool has a premium design, delivers outstanding performance at both purification and humidification, and is an ideal product for the new work-from-home normal.
Don't delete your Oculus Facebook account if you want to keep your games
Nowadays, your Facebook account is your Oculus account. Make sure you don't delete it if you want to keep your games.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looking stylish with a new band
If you recently purchasedthe new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or you're planning to do so soon, make sure you've got the right bands for it!