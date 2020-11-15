The Eagles sit atop the NFC East with a record of 3-4-1. The team is coming off their bye week which, for fans, should hopefully mean they are rested and ready to go. The team opens as the slight favorites against the New York Giants who reside in the same division at 2-7. It was only two weeks ago that these two rivals met to play Thursday Night Football. It was extremely close with a score of 22-21, but the Eagles were able to get the best of the Giants. There's a solid chance the game plays out similarly. Plus, the Eagles have won the last eight games they've faced against the Giants. That doesn't predict the future, but it is telling.

Not much has changed for either team in the short amount of time. The Giants are coming off their much needed win over Washington. One difference, however, is the prize for this game's winner. If the Giants can best the Eagles, they will move into a first place tie. If the Eagles can outplay the Giants, they'll be in first in the most definitive way yet this season. Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Where and when? The New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 15 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants online in the US This week 10 matchup is set to be shown on FOX.

