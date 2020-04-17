We live in an interesting time. Everyone is being ordered to stay at home, sporting events, concerts, and everything else out there is being cancelled, and sometimes you just need to find a way to escape it all. Well, if you're into music at all, you'll want to tune into the One World: Together at Home concert which has some pretty big artists all ready to give you a nice performance.

The virtual event will benefit our frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO). Popular artists like Billie Joel, Taylor Swift, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and more will all be participating. Some of them will only appear in the online live stream portion, and others will perform on broadcast TV.

One World: Together at Home concert - When & where

One World: Together at Home concert - When & where

The One World: Together at Home concert will stream on Saturday. April 18 and will be available both online and on TV. The online broadcasts start at 2 p.m. ET and run until 10 p.m., and the TV broadcast will kick off at 8 p.m.

How to stream One World: Together at Home concert from anywhere

While the event will be broadcasted in a lot of regions, some of the streams may not be as easy to access as others. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

