The NFL Playoffs kicked off with an amazing Wild Card round last weekend. We saw two overtime games, and a major upset of the mighty Patriots that came down to the final seconds. Now the road to the Super Bowl next moves to the Divisional Playoff round. Even if you have cut the cord, we've got all the information you'll need to stream all four games this weekend. Here is how to watch the 2020 NFL Divisional Playoff games online if you don't have cable. NFL Playoffs Divisional round schedule The NFL Playoffs continues with the Divisional Playoff weekend, which has four games on three different networks. Fox and NBC have one game each, and CBS will air two games. Here is the schedule for the 2020 NFL Divisional Playoff games. All times shown are Eastern Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 4:35 p.m., Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, NBC

8:15 p.m., Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens, CBS Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 3:05 p.m., Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, CBS

6:40 p.m., Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers, Fox NFL Playoffs Divisional round — Game Previews The Minnesota Vikings (10-6) play the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) at Levi's Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara, Calif. The Vikings won a thrilling upset over the Saints, capped by a 43-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen in overtime. Now they face an even bigger challenge as they take on the NFC's top team, with the second-best defense by yards allowed in the NFL. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has as much to prove as Cousins Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before The Tennessee Titans (9-7) will face the Baltimore Ravens (14-2) at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night in Baltimore. Titans star running back Derrick Henry carried over his excellent regular season into their wild-card game, with 182 yards and a touchdown in their win at New England. Now they face the NFL's top team and the biggest new star as they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens know how to run as well, as the team set the all time record for team rushing yards in a season with 3,296.

Then on Sunday, the Houston Texans (10-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Texans needed everything they had to hold off the Bills in one of the strangest playoff games ever, winning on a field goal in overtime. Houston can't afford to be sloppy against the Kansas City. Since Patrick Maholmes returned from injury in November, the Chiefs won six straight games to finish the year. Tight end Travis Kelce could be a major factor, with five touchdowns on over 1,200 yards this year. Finally, the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) battle the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday evening. The Seahawks survived and advanced, but they looked less than impressive against an Eagles team that lost its quarterback early in the game. Still Seattle is an experienced playoff team with proven leaders including quarterback Russell Wilson. The Packers are a strong team that make little sense, without impressive statistics or huge stars other than quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With wins against Kansas City and Minnesota, underestimate the Pack at your own peril. How to watch the NFL Playoffs Divisional round games online Now that you know why these games matter, you just need to know how to watch them online. Whether you are using your big screen TV or watching on your phone while you run errands, it is easy to get these games. Here's how to watch the NFL Divisional Playoff games online if you have cut the cord. Hulu with Live TV The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here. NFL Divisional Playoff games on Hulu: Yes, with your local CBS, NBC and Fox stations. More on Hulu with Live TV: See all Hulu channels

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Blue The cost: $45 a month after your first month for $35

$45 a month after your first month for $35 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here.

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here. NFL Divisional Playoff games on Sling TV: Some, with local Fox and NBC stations, but no CBS means you miss out on the AFC games. More on Sling TV: See all Sling TV channels

Watch the NFL Playoffs Divisional round games on Yahoo! Sports mobile app and NFL mobile app As long as you are willing to watch exclusively on a mobile device, you have the option to watch these NFL games for free in the Yahoo! Sports app or NFL mobile app. No subscription is needed to watch these games, but there are a few catches; ones that even Odell Beckham Jr can't make. This is mobile only, so no viewing on smart TVs or using Chromecast or AirPlay. Also you need to have location permissions turned on, even though these are all nationally broadcast games. This is still a nice perk, because it doesn't require you to pay and it could be enough in a pinch to satisfy super-fans. Plus if the game gets too good for your small screen, you now know the options to stream it on the big screen too. Get the Yahoo! Sports app

Get the NFL mobile app Build your own over-the-air streaming for the NFL Playoffs Divisional round games If you don't mind taking a little extra time, you can build your own in-home streaming setup for these NFL Playoff games and other broadcast shows and events. If you buy an over-the-air antenna for your setup, you can pick up broadcast network games, including all four games this Divisional Playoff weekend. Then you can add an over-the-air streaming device, so you can even watch these games streaming to all of your devices. How to watch NFL Playoffs Divisional round games even if you're outside the United States Are you spending your January in the tropics while the NFL Playoffs are hitting the frozen tundra? If you still want to watch these great Divisional Playoff games, streaming them can be more frustrating than getting through Customs. It's all because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Blame the lawyers, contracts, or greedy fat cats! There is a way to get things working again by using a VPN. Those three little letters mean "Virtual Private Network," and that sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers. Then it slides your internet traffic back into the United States even while you're abroad. That means you can sail away while your internet stays on the shores of the USA. Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Give one a try to see if it works for you, and then put it to good use. Even enjoy your football from a half a world away.