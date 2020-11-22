Week in and week out the Chargers play hard, yet somehow find a way to lose in heart-crushing fashion. This Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and LA Chargers will be an interesting one no matter how it all shakes out. So, here we'll show you how to watch it live from anywhere.

Led by rookie QB Herbert the Chargers have played extremely well throughout 11 weeks this year. Unfortunately, they sit at 2-7 on the season with almost every game coming down to the final drive or even the final play of the game. It's sad stuff, as they keep finding ways to lose.

However, that drought might come to an end this week as they face the New York Jets. A team that hasn't won a single game in 2020 sitting at 0-9, dead last in the league, and aren't showing too many signs of improvement. The Chargers are an 8-point favorite while Sam Darnold and veteran Joe Flacco are both having a rough year.

On the flip side, the New York Jets are coming off a bye week, could potentially be a bit healthier, and almost beat the Patriots the last time they took the field. So, if there's one game where they can somehow squeak out a win, it's against a team like the Chargers that keep finding ways to give games away.

Plus, the chances of the Jets going winless the entire season is highly unlikely. They'll have to win at some point, right? New York fans that are still looking for ways to tune-in will want to keep reading.

New York Jets vs LA Chargers: Where and when?

These two struggling teams will battle it out at the beautiful SoFi stadium in LA. The game officially kicks off at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on CBS.

How to Watch New York Jets vs LA Chargers online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch New York Jets vs LA Chargers through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save your NFL Sunday. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want.

