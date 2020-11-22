Week in and week out the Chargers play hard, yet somehow find a way to lose in heart-crushing fashion. This Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and LA Chargers will be an interesting one no matter how it all shakes out. So, here we'll show you how to watch it live from anywhere.
Led by rookie QB Herbert the Chargers have played extremely well throughout 11 weeks this year. Unfortunately, they sit at 2-7 on the season with almost every game coming down to the final drive or even the final play of the game. It's sad stuff, as they keep finding ways to lose.
However, that drought might come to an end this week as they face the New York Jets. A team that hasn't won a single game in 2020 sitting at 0-9, dead last in the league, and aren't showing too many signs of improvement. The Chargers are an 8-point favorite while Sam Darnold and veteran Joe Flacco are both having a rough year.
On the flip side, the New York Jets are coming off a bye week, could potentially be a bit healthier, and almost beat the Patriots the last time they took the field. So, if there's one game where they can somehow squeak out a win, it's against a team like the Chargers that keep finding ways to give games away.
Plus, the chances of the Jets going winless the entire season is highly unlikely. They'll have to win at some point, right? New York fans that are still looking for ways to tune-in will want to keep reading.
New York Jets vs LA Chargers: Where and when?
These two struggling teams will battle it out at the beautiful SoFi stadium in LA. The game officially kicks off at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on CBS.
How to Watch New York Jets vs LA Chargers online from outside your country
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch New York Jets vs LA Chargers through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save your NFL Sunday. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Chargers vs Jets game this weekend.
How to watch New York Jets vs LA Chargers online in the U.S.
This game will air on CBS and you won't want to miss it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. Those in the US can also use the Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New York Jets vs LA Chargers live in the UK
New York Jets fans living outside the US can easily watch the NFL, and if you're in the UK you can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn't showing this matchup, but you can still watch Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream New York Jets vs LA Chargers live in Canada
Canadians still have access to most NFL games with streaming service DAZN. In fact, they have exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try and enjoy the NFL again.
How to stream New York Jets vs LA Chargers live in Australia
And finally, NFL fans down in Australia can watch the Jets vs Chargers on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as most of its packages offer ESPN.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Get ready to watch a rather entertaining game with two teams searching for answers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.