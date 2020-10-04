With problems at both ends of the field, New York travels to the Coliseum looking for their first win of the season - read on for full details on how to watch Giants vs Rams, no matter where you are in the world. The visitors have lost all three of their opening games by four points of more, with a misfiring offense that has failed to score more than 16 points in a single game. Those woes have been compounded by the season-long loss of star running back Saquon Barkley, along with a now struggling defence which shipped 36 points along with 420 total yards in their defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

The Rams return to their home stadium after back-to-back games on the road in the East. Having made a strong start to the season, they'll be looking to put last weekend's events behind them. Although quarterback Jared Goff clocked up a creditable 321 passing yards, alongside Darrell Henderson registering 114 rushing yards, the Rams still came up short at Buffalo on Sunday, losing 35-32. While Goff has impressed, the key man for the Rams has been defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Having notched up three sacks, plus 11 tackles, the 29-year-old looks on course to claim up his third Defensive Player of the Year Award. Read on as we explain below how to get a New York Giants vs LA Rams live stream for Sunday's game. New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams: Where and when? These two teams meet at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.04pm ET/1.05pm PT. That makes it a 9.05pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.

