The Cowboys' potential for a big win is ripe every week, but the last few Sundays that potential has met its match. The Cowboys with Dak Prescott are tearing up the field offensively and are averaging more than 500 yards per game. Against the Cleveland Browns last week, Prescott even passed for 500 yards with four touchdowns. In fact, he's the first person to have three consecutive weeks with more than 450 passing yards — it's remarkable. So why are the Cowboys 1-3 if the team's offense has been explosive? The weak link with Dallas is the team's defense. It has allowed other teams to be just as aggressive and can't stop them from scoring.

On the flip side, the New York Giants are averaging a league low of just over 11 points per game. The Giants have also failed to move the ball, averaging around 275 yards per game. In this particular match up, it seems that Prescott should be able to put up enough points to cover his team's lack of defense. The Giants opened the week as the underdog by about 9 points, if you're a betting person. New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Where and when? The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 11 at 4:25 PM ET. The game at AT&T Stadium will have limited in-person attendance, but if you won't be there you can catch it on CBS or a streaming platform.

