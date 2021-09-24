First published as a series of short stories between 1942 and 1950 and later as three collections, renowned science fiction writer Isaac Asimov's Foundation series is made up of seven novels that tell the story of a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization during the fall of the Galactic Empire.

A sci-fi epic 50 years in the making is coming to Apple TV Plus and we have all the details on how you can watch the long-awaited adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation online.

Although the new series on Apple TV Plus is based on Asimov's novels, showrunner, writer and executive producer David S. Goyer knew from the beginning that he would have to leave some parts out in order to adapt Foundation for the screen.

Foundation begins 12,000 years in the future at a time when humanity has spread across the galaxy and is under the rule of the authoritarian Galactic Empire. However, mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) has developed an algorithmic science called psychohistory that allows him to predict the future in probabilistic terms. Seldon uses his theory to predict the fall of the Galactic Empire and the chaos that will occur in its wake.

Instead of trying to stop the Galactic Empire's fall, he uses psychohistory to create a plan to determine the perfect time and place to set up a new society which will replace it. While rebuilding after the collapse of an empire would normally take around thirty thousand years, Seldon comes up with a way to do it in just a thousand years by creating the Foundation which is made up of the greatest living scientists, engineers and historians.

The members of the Foundation are then sent to a remote planet called Terminus where they must preserve an anthology containing all of humanity's knowledge so that a second empire can rise after a millennium has passed.

Whether you're a fan of Isaac Asimov's work or are just looking for the next big sci-fi series, we'll show you how to watch Foundation from anywhere in the world.

Foundation - When and where?

The new sci-fi series Foundation will premiere on Friday, September 24 on Apple TV Plus and the first two episodes will be available to watch at once. The remaining eight episodes in season one of the show will air weekly each Friday on Apple's streaming service.

Watch Foundation for free

While Apple used to offer one year of Apple TV Plus for free when you purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac, it has since changed this offer to a free three-month subscription to its streaming service. Although it's not as sweet of a deal as it used to be, picking up a new Apple device will allow you to watch Foundation for free on Apple's streaming service.

How to watch Foundation in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Foundation when it premieres on Friday, September 24, then you'll need a subscription to Apple TV Plus to do so. Compared to other streaming services, Apple TV Plus is inexpensive at just $5 per month or $50 for the year. In addition to Foundation, you'll also be able to watch other Apple Originals including The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, Joseph Gordon Levitt's Mr. Corman, M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, Keegan-Michael Key's Schmigadoon! and of course, Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis.

Get a Foundation live stream in Canada, the UK and Australia

As Apple TV Plus is already available in over 100 countries, viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch Foundation on Apple's streaming service when it premieres on Friday, September 24. While the service offers similar content around the world, the pricing differs a bit and a monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus will cost you $5.99 a month in Canada, £4.99 a month in the UK and $7.99 in Australia.

Watch Foundation from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Foundation in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch Apple's hit comedy when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.