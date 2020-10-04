Last Sunday's game saw Cam Newton throw for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception while running back Sony Michel registered 117 yards on just nine carries. Despite those stats, the Patriots stand out performer was Rex Burkhead, finishing with a phenomenal 98 total yards and three touchdowns.

The second of three games in a row for the Patriots against AFC West opposition, New England comes into the game off the back of a convincing 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arguably the pick of the weekend's NFL action, Sunday's clash at the Arrowhead Stadium pits a flying New England against an red-hot Kansas City - read on for full details on how to watch Patriots vs Chiefs, no matter where you are in the world.

This clash should provide a real bellwether for where the Patriots find themselves in the mix, with an intimidating match-up against a rampant Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to an impressive 34-20 victory against Baltimore on Monday night, with the QB responsible for all five of the Chiefs' scores.

With a perfect record for the Chiefs to protect, and their high-powered offense going great guns, it could be a long night for the Patriots should they go behind early.

Read on as we explain below how to get a New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream for Sunday's game.

New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET/ 1.25pm PT. That makes it a 9.25pm BST start for gridiron fans in the UK.

Watch New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the US

Sunday's match is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there's also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.

CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match at Arrowhead Stadium for free!

Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs live in the UK

Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The great news is that this New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs fixture is one of Sky's featured games this weekend, with coverage beginning on the channel at 9.15pm BST.

You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Cord Cutters have a couple of flexible options for watching the action from the Arrowhead Stadium - a Now TV Sky Sports Pass will give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

You can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game in Canada.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!

Live stream New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs in Australia

If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.