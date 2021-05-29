PBS is celebrating Memorial Day with a star-studded television event dedicated to the remembrance and appreciation of those who've given their lives in service of the United States. Featuring musical performances, documentary footage, and dramatic readings, this American tradition has aired on PBS for over 30 years now, becoming one of its highest-rated programs in the process. This year, audiences from around the world will be able to watch the show online via YouTube.

PBS National Memorial Day Concert 2021: When and where

The National Memorial Day Concert airs live on PBS this Sunday, May 30 at 8pm ET, though you can also find it streaming live on the official PBS YouTube account at the same time. The show will be available to watch on-demand on the same channel for just two weeks after the livestream. You can even set a reminder for the show by clicking on the video just above or watch it right here when the show begins.

Though this concert should be available to stream worldwide, it's possible that you could run into a restriction based on where you're located. If you notice the stream is not available in your area for any reason, you can try out one of these excellent VPN services to unblock access and stream the show live.

How to watch PBS National Memorial Day Concert live stream

PBS is one of the most common channels you'll gain access to with an antenna, but for those instances where you're not at home or if you don't own an antenna at all, you can watch this year's concert for free on YouTube as well. Whether you plan on watching live or watching a bit later, you can stream the show on any device with the YouTube app, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. If you are unable to view the stream due to a location restriction, try out a VPN service so you can get access today. ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.