Following on the heels of Yellowstone's success, Paramount Network is back with an all-new crime thriller starring Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Diane Wiest and we have all the details on how you can watch Mayor of Kingstown online or on TV.

Mayor of Kingstown tells the story of the McLusky family who live in the small town of Kingstown, Michigan. As manufacturing and other industries left long ago, all that remains are federal, state, and private prisons.

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) and Mitch McLusky (Kyle Chandler) serve as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain. The show gets its name from the fact that everyone in the town refers to Mike McLusky as the Mayor of Kingstown since he effectively runs their small town.

Mayor of Kingstown will give viewers a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration while tackling a number of themes including systemic racism, corruption and inequality.

Unlike Yellowstone which airs on Paramount Network and isn't even available on Paramount Plus despite being the network's biggest hit, Mayor of Kingstown will premiere on both Paramount Network and Paramount Plus before becoming exclusive to the network's streaming service after episode two. There will also be a total of ten episodes in the first season of the show.

Whether you're a fan of Jeremy Renner's work in the MCU as Hawkeye, or enjoyed Kyle Chandler in Netflix's Bloodline, we'll show you exactly how to watch Mayor of Kingstown from anywhere in the world.

Mayor of Kingstown - When and where?

Mayor of Kingstown will premiere on Sunday, November 14 on both Paramount Network and Paramount Plus at 8pm ET/PT. There will be a total of 10 episodes in the show's first season but after episode two, the remaining episodes will only stream on Paramount Plus.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the first two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown on TV, you can do so on the Paramount Network at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday. The remaining eight episodes of the show though (in addition to the first two) will stream on Paramount Plus so if you want to keep watching Mayor of Kingstown, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service to do so.

Paramount Plus is available for $4.99 a month with limited commercials or for $49.99 for the year but there is also a commercial-free premium plan available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Paramount also offers a 7-day free trial in case you want to test the streaming service out for yourself.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown in Canada

Unlike in the US, Canadian viewers will be able to watch all 10 episodes of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Network at 9pm ET/PT. While Paramount Plus is available in Canada, it's actually a rebrand of CBS All Access and its expanded content offering, which will hopefully include Mayor of Kingstown, won't be available until later this year or early next year.

Live stream Mayor of Kingstown in the UK

Unfortunately, a UK release date for Mayor of Kingstown has not yet been announced. This means that in order to watch the show early in the UK, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below.

Get a Mayor of Kingstown live stream in Australia

Australian viewers will be able to watch Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus beginning on Monday, November 15. Paramount's streaming service launched in Australia back in August and costs $8.99 per month. In addition to Mayor of Kingstown, Australian viewers will also be able to watch Dexter: New Blood on Paramount Plus.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Mayor of Kingstown in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new crime thriller when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.