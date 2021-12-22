You can now watch Matrix Resurrections online and we can show you how. Better yet, we can show you how to catch up on the original trilogy in 4K too. There's no need to sign up to multiple services either as one app has them all. Act fast though as Resurrections, also known as Matrix 4, will initially only be available until January 22. It's time to pop that red pill again, folks.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections online

Short version: the only place to watch The Matrix Resurrections online is with HBO Max on the $14.99 a month tier. Avoid the cheaper $9.99 option as this tier does not include brand new movies on the service that are available for streaming the same day they hit movie theaters.

HBO Max is a monthly billed service, with no long term commitments required, so you can drop it after that month is up if you don't end up getting sucked into its epic selection of movies and boxsets.

Watch the original Matrix Trilogy online

Handily, the original trilogy (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions) are all on HBO Max too. Better yet, they're showing in 4K, a noticeable upgrade on the original DVDs for sure! I watched the first one for the first time in years recently and am delighted to report that a lot of the effects and fight sequences still really hold up and will seriously whet your appetite for the new movie.

What about The Animatrix?

Ah yes, well met fellow Matrix fan. This 100-minute collection of animated shorts is a great watch for fans of the series. With multiple stories set in the Matrix universe, all favoring different animation styles, they add some extra flavor to the movie's world. It's far from essential plot wise, so don't worry about watching it first if you just want to dive into the main movies. The CGI piece in it was pretty mind-blowing back in 2003 just so you know.

How long will Matrix Resurrections be on HBO Max?

When HBO Max adds a movie to the service on the same day as the cinema release, it will initially stream for a month, so The Matrix Resurrections will leave HBO Max on January 22. It will come back eventually, once the film has completed its theatrical run, so it will be a couple of months at least going off past form of other movies that followed the same release strategy on HBO Max. The older movies will likely stick around indefinitely though.

What devices can I watch HBO Max on?

You're not short of options that's for sure. Many TVs have the app in their library, but you'll be able to stream The Matrix 4 online on Android platforms like phones and Chromebooks, - any modern phone or laptop to be honest. Streaming sticks are handy options if your smart TV doesn't have the app, check out our guide to the best streaming devices for our favorite picks.