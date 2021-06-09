The new series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and looks to have huge implications for the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The God of Mischief is finally stepping out of his brother's shadow with his very one Disney Plus original series and we have all the details on how you can watch Marvel's Loki online.

During Endgame's time heist, 2012 Loki took the Tesseract from Tony Stark and as a result, he has found himself in the hands of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Mobius M. Mobius is an agent with the TVA who explains to Loki that by taking the Tesseract, he has altered the proper flow of time.

Now in order to set time straight, Mobius decides to take his biggest risk ever by deputizing and partnering up with Loki. Will Loki fall in line with Mobius' demands or will he revert to his deceitful ways?

During his cross-timeline journey, Loki appears more like a fish out of water than his normal, overly confident self. If he wants to regain his freedom though, he'll have to learn to navigate the bureaucratic nightmare that is The Time Variance Authority and its by-the-numbers mentality.

Directed by Kate Herron whose past directorial work includes Netflix's Daybreak and Sex Education and written by Michael Waldron who is currently writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki features a total of six episodes and will set the stage for Marvel's upcoming films and TV shows.

Whether you're a fan of the God of Mischief from the comics or enjoyed his role in Thor, we'll show you how to watch the new original series Loki from anywhere in the world.

Loki: When and where?

Marvel's latest original series Loki premieres on Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+. New episodes will be released weekly each Wednesday and the show will feature a total of six episodes.

How to watch Loki in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney* subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Loki every Wednesday.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney+ along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch the first episode of Loki.