The tournament approaches its climax in Portugal with tonight's semi-final game being played behind closed doors at the neutral venue of Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. The winner will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday.

We're just one game away from the Champions League final as German giants Bayern Munich take on Olympique Lyonnais in this last-four clash. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Lyon and Bayern Munich, no matter where in the world you are.

Five-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich go into tonight's game as clear favorites. The team won the German league at a canter this season, picking up a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. FCB also took home the DFB-Pokal for the domestic double.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side have not only looked impressive in their home nation, but they have also been a force in Europe, defeating the Premier League's Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 and humiliating La Liga's Barcelona in the quarter-final with an 8-2 victory. That was Barça's heaviest defeat since 1951 so it's fair to say Bayern are in form going into tonight's tie.

On the other hand, Olympique Lyonnais are looking to progress to their first-ever Champions League final. The team finished in seventh place in France's Ligue 1 this season. Given their disappointing domestic form, getting to this point in the Champions League has come as a surprise for Rudi Garcia's side.

The semi-final spot wasn't gifted to Les Gones, though, as they fended off stiff competition from some of Europe's biggest sides en route. Lyon scraped past Italian champions Juventus on away goals in the first knockout round and saw off one of the world's most well-funded clubs in Manchester City in their quarter-final outing with a convincing 3-1 win.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League semi-final clash between Lyon and Bayern Munich with our guide below.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

This Champions League semi-final clash is a one-legged match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time today, August 19. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning.

Watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Lyon vs Bayern Munich, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.