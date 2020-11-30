If you're looking to add another movie to your holiday and Christmas traditions this year, consider enjoying Love Actually. While this is a go-to movie that can get anyone into the holiday spirit, it's not the easiest to find and watch. So, here's how to stream it from anywhere in the world this Christmas.

Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples that are all dealing with their love lives and challenges at the same time. These lives intertwine during the busy and stressful month leading up to, and during, Christmas. It takes place in London, England, and has heartthrobs like Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson. Not to mention star actors including Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley, to name a few.

The Christmas season can be frantic, stressful, yet full of love, which is exactly what you'll get from this holiday cult-classic. Here's how you can watch it with ease.

Love Actually Movie: When and where?

Love Actually is streaming on several different services, but all of them will cost you. So far, we're seeing the movie available on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 which you can stream whenever, wherever. The experience is best on a FireTV device. It's also on Vudu, Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, and even YouTube, but you'll have to rent it from any of those services.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Unfortunately, no this tear-jerker is not available on Netflix. The company actually removed it back in 2018, and it hasn't returned yet. However, that's likely because regular cable TV channels and other streaming services are all fighting for viewers during the holidays, and want you to pay for it.

How to Watch Love Actually online in the U.S.

Those in the United States can watch this ultimate romantic comedy a few different ways, even without Netflix. Your best bet is Amazon Prime Video, although even with a subscription it looks like it'll still cost $3.99 to enjoy.

Additionally, you can find it on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and probably even Redbox during the month of December.

How to Watch Love Actually online from anywhere

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada will all want to watch this rom-com, and we'll have more details shortly. For starters though, if you are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home, we're here to help.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make holiday traditions easy. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.