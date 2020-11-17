The new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 17th, will pay homage to its predecessor by starting out the same way with all of your favorite Star Wars characters preparing to celebrate Life Day on Chewbacca's homeworld of Kashyyyk. Life Day is the galaxy's most cheerful and magical holiday which is why Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and Lando will mark the occasion with a joyous feast. Before the feast begins though, Rey leaves her friends to set out on a new adventure with BB-8 in order to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. On her journey, Rey discovers a mysterious Jedi temple where she finds a key capable of transporting her across space and time to historic moments in the original Star Wars trilogy and the prequel trilogy. In her own words she'll get to meet "her master, her master's master, her master's father, her master's father's master" and even take in a pod race as she travels across the Star Wars universe.

Unfortunately though, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and the empire have other plans as they want to steal the key for themselves to change the future. Will Rey be able to make it back to the present in time for the Life Day feast to learn the true meaning of holiday spirit? Whether you're a Star Wars fan, a Lego Star Wars fan or just want to see your favorite characters from the franchise celebrate Life Day together, we'll show you exactly how to watch the new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special from anywhere in the world. Lego Star Wars Holiday Special - When and where? The new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney Plus at 12am PT / 3am ET on Tuesday, November 17th. This means you'll either have to stay up late or wake up early the next day to watch the 45-minute animated special. How to watch Lego Star Wars Holiday Special in the U. S. If you live in the US and already have a subscription to Disney Plus, you'll be able to watch the new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special when it premieres on Tuesday, November 17 at 12am PT / 3am ET. However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $12.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for the same monthly price. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself.

