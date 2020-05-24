The new four-hour documentary will air in two parts on ESPN with Part 1 releasing on Sunday, May 24 and Part 2 releasing on Sunday, May 31st. There will also be two versions of LANCE, one with strong adult language which will air on ESPN and an edited version that will air simultaneously on ESPN2.

After eight years, we will finally have a chance to learn the truth about Lance Armstrong's doping scandal from the former professional road racing cyclist himself in ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary film, LANCE.

LANCE will feature interviews from Armstrong himself along with a collection of family members, teammates, friends, rivals and journalists who will all reflect on his historic rise to fame and his subsequent downfall following 2012's doping scandal. We'll also learn new details about Armstrong's battle with testicular cancer, his recovery and the work that went into earning seven consecutive Tour de France titles.

From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is sure to be hit with cycling and sports fans alike and we have all the details on how you can watch the new documentary film from anywhere in the world.

LANCE - Where and when?

ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary film LANCE will be broken up into two parts with Part 1 airing on Sunday, May 24 at 9pm ET/PT on ESPN and Part 2 will air a week later on Sunday, May 31 at 9pm ET/PT on ESPN. Both parts of the new documentary will also be made immediately available on ESPN+ after they premiere on ESPN. In total, LANCE will be four hours long, so Part 1 and Part 2 will each run for two hours.

Watch LANCE from outside your country

We have all the details on how to watch LANCE in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.