After eight years, we will finally have a chance to learn the truth about Lance Armstrong's doping scandal from the former professional road racing cyclist himself in ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary film, LANCE.
The new four-hour documentary will air in two parts on ESPN with Part 1 releasing on Sunday, May 24 and Part 2 releasing on Sunday, May 31st. There will also be two versions of LANCE, one with strong adult language which will air on ESPN and an edited version that will air simultaneously on ESPN2.
LANCE will feature interviews from Armstrong himself along with a collection of family members, teammates, friends, rivals and journalists who will all reflect on his historic rise to fame and his subsequent downfall following 2012's doping scandal. We'll also learn new details about Armstrong's battle with testicular cancer, his recovery and the work that went into earning seven consecutive Tour de France titles.
From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is sure to be hit with cycling and sports fans alike and we have all the details on how you can watch the new documentary film from anywhere in the world.
LANCE - Where and when?
ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary film LANCE will be broken up into two parts with Part 1 airing on Sunday, May 24 at 9pm ET/PT on ESPN and Part 2 will air a week later on Sunday, May 31 at 9pm ET/PT on ESPN. Both parts of the new documentary will also be made immediately available on ESPN+ after they premiere on ESPN. In total, LANCE will be four hours long, so Part 1 and Part 2 will each run for two hours.
How to watch LANCE in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch LANCE on ESPN. Part 1 will air on Sunday, May 24 at 9pm ET/PT and Part 2 will air the following week on Sunday, May 31 at 9pm ET/PT.
Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch LANCE? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ESPN so you can watch the latest 30 for 30 documentary online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
How to watch LANCE in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch LANCE on TSN and the network will broadcast Part 1 on Sunday, May 24 at 9pm ET/PT and Part 2 on Sunday, May 31 at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream the new documentary on your smartphone or table with the TSN app. If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
How to stream LANCE in the UK
If you live in the UK and want to watch LANCE, then you'll need a subscription to ESPN Player to do so. The streaming service will show Part 1 of the documentary on May 24 at 8pm BST and Part 2 on May 31 at 8pm BST. ESPN Player gives you access to over 2,000 live and on-demand events as well as ESPN's back catalog of original films including its 30 for 30 documentary series.
Watch LANCE in Australia
If you're already a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to watch LANCE on ESPN. Part 1 of the documentary film will air on Monday, May 25 at 9pm AEST and Part 2 will air on Monday, June 1 at 9pm AEST.
