Following an explosive season 3 finale which saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi decide to leave Jersey Shore Family Vacation after giving an insulting speech at Pivarnick's wedding, MTV's powerhouse series is set to return this holiday season and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV. Jersey Shore Family Vacation first premiered back in 2018 as a Jersey Shore spinoff starring seven housemates from the original show. However, season 2 of the show focused on Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's court sentencing for tax evasion and his wedding. The drama continued in season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation which saw Mike head to prison, Ronnie go to rehab, Vinny begin his Chippendale's residency and concluded with Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

Following the speech heard round the world at Angelina's wedding, this season Pauly D will try to make the family whole again by taking over an entire resort with the help of Mike, Vinny and Ronnie. Together the boys hatch a plan to reunite the girls while also inviting the extended family to help distract them from the drama. Can Pauly D bring the family back together again even without Snooki to make "Jerztory"? Whether you're a long time fan of the spinoff series or just miss watching the drama and antics of the Jersey Shore fam, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation from anywhere in the world. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 - When and where? Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere on MTV on Thursday, November 19 at 8pm ET/PT. The show will kick off its latest season with back-to-back episodes and new episodes will air at the same time every week. How to watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation online from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch season 4 of Jersey Shore when it premieres with back-to-back episodes on MTV on Thursday, November 19 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air every Thursday at the sametime and will run for just over 40 minutes. You can also stream the show online on MTV's website but you will need to login with the details from your cable provider to do so. Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable package just to watch the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to MTV so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to MTV, you'll have to sign up for either Sling TV's Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan and add the Comedy Extra package for an additional $5 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to MTV as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to MTV and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to MTV as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. SlingTV your best bet Regardless of whether you choose Sling TV's Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan, you will still need to add the Comedy Extra package for an additional $5 per month bringing your total monthly cost to $35. This is still cheaper than signing up for AT&T TV Now or fuboTV and you also get access to Paramount Network, truTV, TV Land, GSN and more.

