The Italian Grand Prix is the 8th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and this weekend's race will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The historic race track was built in 1922 and this will be the 91st edition of the Italian Grand Prix. The Monza circuit has 11 turns, a circuit length of 3.6 miles and drivers will complete 53 laps before finishing the 190 mile race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix last year with a time of one hour and 19 minutes.

The 2020 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend teams and drivers will head to Ferrari's home turf for the Italian Grand Prix where they'll race at the fastest circuit this season which is universally known as the "Temple of Speed".

Monza is an iconic circuit due to the fact that it is the fastest on Formula 1's calendar and features long straights with only six braking points. According to Brembo, which is one of the two official brake suppliers for Formula 1, Monza is one of the most demanding circuits for brakes. On a difficult index scale of 1 to 5, the circuit earned a 4 just like the Spa which held last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

When it comes to the standings going into the eight race of this year's F1 season, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton still holds the top spot with 157 points, 5 wins and 6 podiums with Red Bull's Max Verstappen just behind him with 110 points, 1 win and 6 podiums. However, there has been a bit of shakeup in the constructor standings as Racing Point fell to fourth place while McLaren took third place after last weekend's Grand Prix. Mercedes still holds the top spot overall though, followed by Red Bull in second place.

At last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton took first place for the second race in a row while Valtteri Bottas managed to overtake Max Verstappen to finish second. Will Hamilton be able to continue his winning streak at Monza or will the Temple of Speed prove too fast for him?

Whether you're closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Monza this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Italian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Italian Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy from September 4-6. The Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 6 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Italian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch this weekend's Formula 1 racing.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

