The 2020 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend teams and drivers will head to Ferrari's home turf for the Italian Grand Prix where they'll race at the fastest circuit this season which is universally known as the "Temple of Speed".
The Italian Grand Prix is the 8th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and this weekend's race will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The historic race track was built in 1922 and this will be the 91st edition of the Italian Grand Prix. The Monza circuit has 11 turns, a circuit length of 3.6 miles and drivers will complete 53 laps before finishing the 190 mile race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix last year with a time of one hour and 19 minutes.
Monza is an iconic circuit due to the fact that it is the fastest on Formula 1's calendar and features long straights with only six braking points. According to Brembo, which is one of the two official brake suppliers for Formula 1, Monza is one of the most demanding circuits for brakes. On a difficult index scale of 1 to 5, the circuit earned a 4 just like the Spa which held last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
When it comes to the standings going into the eight race of this year's F1 season, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton still holds the top spot with 157 points, 5 wins and 6 podiums with Red Bull's Max Verstappen just behind him with 110 points, 1 win and 6 podiums. However, there has been a bit of shakeup in the constructor standings as Racing Point fell to fourth place while McLaren took third place after last weekend's Grand Prix. Mercedes still holds the top spot overall though, followed by Red Bull in second place.
At last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton took first place for the second race in a row while Valtteri Bottas managed to overtake Max Verstappen to finish second. Will Hamilton be able to continue his winning streak at Monza or will the Temple of Speed prove too fast for him?
Whether you're closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Monza this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Italian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Italian Grand Prix - When and where?
The 2020 Italian Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy from September 4-6. The Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 6 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Italian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch this weekend's Formula 1 racing.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream the Italian Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN. The network will show the race on ESPN beginning at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday. However, if you happen to miss the race, ESPN will show it again twice on Sunday evening at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPNEWS as well as at 11pm ET / 8pm PT on ESPN2
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch the Italian Grand Prix in Canada
Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday on TSN 1, 4 and 5. You can also stream the whole race online via the TSN app on your smartphone or tablet.
If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Italian Grand Prix in the UK
If you live in the UK and are a Sky Sports subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also stream the full race on your smartphone or table with the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the Italian Grand Prix at 12:30pm BST on Sunday and the race itself will start at 2:10pm BST.
Not interested in committing to a Sky Sports subscription just to watch Formula 1, don't worry as you can watch the network's coverage of the Italian Grand Prix on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Australia
Australian Formula 1 fans that have a Foxtel cable package will be able to catch all the action at this year's Italian Grand Prix on Fox Sports. The network will show the race at 11:05pm AEST on Sunday evening but there will be replays on Monday at 6am AEST and at 12pm AEST if you happen to miss the race.
If you're not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Italian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.
Italian Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
