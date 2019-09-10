Here's how to follow along with the event in case you want to... vent.

Every September, like clockwork, Apple announces a bunch of new products, including new iPhones — three of them these days — along with new versions of the Apple Watch, iPads, Macs, and maybe even a new set of AirPods that everyone loves to hate.

In a new move for Apple, the company will be livestreaming the event on YouTube. While you could head to Apple's YouTube channel, you should be able to watch it right here! You could also use the methods outlined below.

If you want to stream via the web outside of YouTube, you'll be able to find the keynote at Apple's event live stream page for all users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac running the latest version of Safari. PC users running Windows 10 can also participate and will be able to watch using the current version of the Edge browser. Apple says that other platforms "may" be able to watch the stream if they're using the latest versions of Chrome or Firefox.

Finally, if you want to watch the event live on your Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app from the Apple TV App Store. Opening the app should take you right to this new event. Just press play a little before 10 a.m. PT, and you should hear the warmup music as the audience finds their seats, which will eventually transition into the event itself.

Follow along with iMore!

iMore's Rene Ritchie and Lory Gil will be on the ground at the event, bringing you the latest on Apple's new announcements. If you want to follow along with their commentary, be sure to follow them on Twitter.

Finally, go ahead and bookmark our live events page to get more in-depth looks at Apple's new announcements.

iMore live events page

Remember, it's today, September 10 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. We'll see you then.

