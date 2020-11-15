Each season of I'm a Celebrity sees a new group of celebrities living together in extreme conditions with few creature comforts. For this reason, each celebrity camper has to participate in a series of gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges with the aim of securing additional food and treats for the group. At the same time though, viewers can vote out campers during their stay and in the final episode, the votes are tallied to determine which celebrity wins the series to be crowned as King or Queen of the jungle.

The British survival reality TV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is returning for its 20th season and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV.

While I'm a Celebrity is usually filmed in the Australian jungle, this year the show had to make some big changes due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. According to ITV Studios' director of entertainment Richard Cowles, the show's producers tried everything possible to shoot this season in Australia but when that fell through, they chose to do a UK version of I'm a Celebrity instead.

This season of I'm a Celebrity will take place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales which sits on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. This means that instead of sunning themselves in the jungle, campers will have to endure the chill of the Welsh countryside while living on a basic diet of rice and beans.

As for this year's celebrity campers, I'm a Celebrity 2020 will feature a mix of 10 celebrities from all walks of life including TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, actress Beverley Callard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, actor Shane Ricihie, paralympic gold medalist Hollie Arnold and actress Jessica Plummer.

Whether you're a long time fan of the survival reality TV show or just want to see how well its format will transition from the Australian jungle to the Welsh countryside, we'll show you how to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here from anywhere in the world.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - When and where?

The latest season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will premiere on ITV on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm GMT (4pm ET, 1pm PT). New episodes of the show will air every night at the same time and will run for a little over an hour.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.