For those unfamiliar, Greta Thundberg is a teenage climate change activist from Sweden who rose to world fame after leading a series of school strikes and giving numerous public speeches. Following heat waves and wildfires in Sweden, Greta began to protest by sitting outside her country's national legislature the Riksdag every day during school hours holding a sign which read "school strike for climate". Her efforts inspired other students who joined her to participate in strikes every Friday until the Swedish government reduced carbon emissions as part of the Paris Agreement.

After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, Nathan Grossman's new documentary film I Am Greta about climate change activist Greta Thunberg is coming to Hulu and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.

The following year Greta was asked to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City. However, since she doesn't travel by plane in order to reduce carbon emissions, Greta sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a racing yacht powered by solar panels instead.

In his new documentary, director Nathan Grossman follows Greta throughout her journey from her one-person school strike all the way to meeting with the UN in New York. The film features never-before-seen footage which gives viewers an inside look at Greta's home life, upbringing and answers the question why she decided to become a climate change activist before she even graduated from high school.

Whether you're an environmentalist yourself or just want to learn more about Greta Thunberg's amazing story, we'll show you how to watch I Am Greta online from anywhere in the world.

I Am Greta: Where and When?

The new documentary film I Am Greta will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, November 13.

How to watch I Am Greta in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu

If you live in the US and are already a Hulu subscriber, you'll be able to watch I Am Great when it arrives on the streaming platform on Friday, November 13. If you're not a subscriber yet, Hulu is currently offering a 1-month free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself.

For those thinking about signing up for Hulu, the service is currently running a promotion where you can subscribe to its Basic plan with ads for just $59.99 per year as opposed to the usual price of $5.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for its ad-free Premium plan for $11.99 per month.

Finally, Disney+ also offers a bundle which gives you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 per month.

Live stream I Am Greta in the UK

As Hulu is currently not available outside of the US, the only way you'll be able to watch I Am Greta is by renting the film on Amazon Prime for £9.99. It's also worth noting that the film will be releasing a few days later in the UK on Monday, November 16.

How to stream I Am Greta in Australia

Australian viewers will be able to watch I Am Greta on the documentary streaming service DocPlay beginning on Saturday, November 14. The service costs $6.95 per month or $69.95 per year and allows you to watch a curated collection of the world's best documentaries in HD and with no ads. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can test DocPlay out for yourself.